9 Aussie Swimmers Make Paris 2024 Cuts On Day One Of Olympic Trials

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2024 Australian Olympic Trials saw day one unfold from Brisbane with multiple swimmers putting up impressive performances on their journey to qualifying for this summer’s Games in Paris, France.

Right off the bat, reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Ariarne Titmus powered her way to the wall in a near-lifetime best in the 400m free. Her time of 3:55.44 fell just .06 outside her world record and represented only the 2nd sub-3:56 outing in history.

Lani Pallister also dipped under the Swimming Australia-mandated Olympic Qualification Time (OQT) of 4:04.98 to add her name to the Olympic roster.

Immediately following, 22-year-old Olympic multi-champion Kaylee McKeown downed her own Aussie national record en route to winning the women’s 200m IM.

McKeown busted out a head-turning 2:06.63 to lower her previous Aussie standard of 2:06.99 from the Open Championships just this past April.

Runner-up tonight was Ella Ramsay who established a new lifetime best of her own as she qualified for Paris, hitting 2:09.32.

Although the women’s 100m fly saw just one qualifier in Emma McKeon, the surprise of the night came in the form of the men’s 100m breast.

Already turning in a new lifetime best of 58.95 in the heats, Sam Williamson scorched a winning effort of 58.80 to notch his name onto the Paris list. But he wasn’t alone, with Joshua Yong also posting the swim of his life in 59.48 to make the grade.

Finally, the duo of Elijah Winnington (3:43.26) and Sam Short (3:43.90) got the job done in qualifying for the Games in the 400m free.

Australian Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 1 of 2024 Trials