Betsy Mitchell: More Than Medals, Lessons from An Olympian

On the SwimSwam Podcast I talk with a very dear friend.  In prep school, I looked up to and leaned on her for tough advice and guidance.  I think we’ve all had that one person in our swimming life.  Olympic Champion Betsy Mitchell was that person for me.

Betsy is a renaissance woman in the sports world, a 2-time Olympian, gold medalist, 7-time NCAA champion, former college swimming coach, and the current Athletic Director of Cal Tech.   Betsy’s roots run deep in sport, which is why she’s co-authored her first book with Ann Worthington, MORE THAN MEDALS, Lessons From An Olympian.

Betsy’s forthcoming in this conversation, bringing wisdom and perspective to the topic of youth and college sports. I hope you enjoy it.

If you are going to U.S. Olympic Trials in Indy, see Betsy in the AquaZone. She’ll have a booth with her new book, ready to sign or answer your questions. 

