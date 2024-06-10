GHSA 7A State Backstroke Champion Hailey Dopson Commits to the University of Georgia (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

GHSA 7A State Backstroke Champion Hailey Dopson has announced her commitment to continue her education and swim career at the University of Georgia in the fall of 2025. Dopson is currently a junior at Brookwood High School in Georgia and trains with SwimAtlanta.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia!! I would like to thank Coach Stefanie and her staff for providing me this life-changing opportunity. I would also like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity. A huge thank you to my wonderful family, teammates, friends, and everyone else who has provided endless support. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Chris Davis Sr., Chris Davis Jr., Scot Davis, Willie Hildebrand, Eric Rovie, Jack Gayle, Kathy Ruffing, and all of the other coaches who have helped me achieve this lifelong dream of mine. I am so excited to be a Dawg, ‘Sic ‘Em!!”

Last year as a sophomore, Dopson placed 2nd in the 100 back (54.37) and 3rd in the 100 free (51.61) at the GHSA 7A State Championship. Her backstroke time was quick enough to break Brookwood’s school record of 54.77 from 2009 and Gwinnett County’s record of 54.60 from 2016. GHSA 7A comprises larger schools, including Mill Creek High School, the largest school in Georgia by enrollment.

Dopson’s continued success this season helped Brookwood win their first state title since 2019 where she captured 1st in the 100 back (54.75) and dropped time in the 100 free (51.15), securing 2nd and contributing significantly to the team’s victory over North Gwinnett by 136.5 points.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.49

100 free – 50.68

200 free – 1:51.49

50 back – 25.51

100 back – 54.30

200 back – 2:00.28

Dopson’s best 50 back (25.51) time as a swimmer for SwimAtlanta would have ranked 3rd overall at the University of Georgia this past season. Looking ahead, Dopson can bring significant value to the 200 medley relay. Despite SwimAtlanta’s size and proximity to the University of Georgia, the current women’s team only comprises two members from the club, Julianna Stephens and Abby McCulloh. Additionally, no one from the classes of 2024 or 2025 is from SwimAtlanta either.

Dopson’s arrival is timely for the Bulldogs, especially considering the strength of the team’s upperclassmen, including Eboni McCarty, who finished 10th at the NCAA Championship in 100 back. Her time of 51.00 was a personal best and the 2nd fastest in program history. Graduate student Millie Sansome held the Bulldogs’ 2nd fastest 100 back time (52.40) of the season. Her best time of 52.38 ranks 8th in program history.

As Dopson joins the Bulldogs under the leadership of head coach Stefanie Williams Moreno, she will add competitiveness to a team that has recently won its first individual NCAA title since 2016. Additionally, the women’s team improved its overall performance at the Championship this year, finishing 13th compared to 16th in the previous season.

Dopson will join swimmers Maeve Eckerman, Clarke Neace, Hayden Hollingsworth, Mia Jeltema, Emily Hamill, Marin Clem, Kylie McMurray, Kennedi Dobson, Elizabeth Nawrocki, and Izzy Beu in the Bulldogs’ class of 2029 where she will also be keeping a family tradition alive. Both of her parents graduated from the University of Georgia.

