Only 17 Olympic Qualifying Swim Meets Remain Globally for Paris 2024 Games

While some countries, like the United States and Australia, use “one stop” qualification meets to determine their Olympic Teams, other countries, like Hungary, use a “wherever you can get the cuts” system in determining which swimmers they will take to the Paris 2024 Games.

Still, the Olympic standards must be done at approved World Aquatics qualifying events in order to count. These national-level and international-level meets must have their host federations apply for this special status. The approval process provides a dual purpose – it gives an approximate distribution of qualifying meets around the world, eschewing any kind of a “last chance, time trial, swim the event 8 different times” system; and more importantly, it assures that the meets are held under international standards, though even that doesn’t always prevent shenanigans (see Mexico in 2015, Uzbekistan in 2021).

With the Olympic qualification deadline of June 23 looming, a few swimmers are still chasing those qualification times, but opportunities to do so are running short.

Below is the list of remaining Olympic qualifying meets, including those meets that are closed only to swimmers of a certain region or nationality.t

Remaining Olympic qualifying meets

Americas:

Dates Meet Location Open/Closed? June 12-16 Colombia National Championships Cartagena, Colombia ? June 12-15 Paraguay National Championships #2, International Open Asuncion, Paraguay Open June 15-23 US Olympic Team Trials Indianapolis, USA Closed June 16-21 36th CCAN Swimming Championships Monterrey, Mexico Closed June 20-23 Bahamas National Championships Nassau, Bahamas Mixed June 21-23 Mel Zajac Jr International Vancouver, Canada Open

Asia:

Dates Meet Location Open/Closed? June 12-15 Singapore National Championships Singapore Open June 13-17 National Zong Cheng Cup Taichung, Taipei ? June 15-16 Hong Kong China Olympic Invitational Trial Hong Kong ?

Europe:

Dates Meet Location Open/Closed? June 13-16 Czech National Championships Usti nad Labem, Czech June 13-16 Dutch National Championships Amersfoort, Netherlands June 16-21 French Elite Championships Chartres, France Mixed June 17-23 European Championships Serbia, Belgrade Closed June 18-22 Spanish Summer Olympic Championships/Trials Spain Open June 20-22 Lithuanian Junior Championships Kaunas, Lithuania ? June 21-23 Sette Colli Trophy Rome, Italy Open

Oceania: