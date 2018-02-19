9 of 12 State Records Fall As Anacortes Wins Washington 2A Title

State records fell in 9 of 12 events as the Anacortes boys won the 2018 Washington class 2A state title.

Full results available on Meet Mobile.

Kingston’s Timothy Gallagher broke class 2A state records in all four of his events. He led off the winning 200 medley relay in 23.19, joining Aron Markow (25.68 breast), Quincy Walker (23.22 fly) and Ethan Fox (21.46 free) to go 1:33.55. That smashed the old record by four whole seconds.

Gallagher also won the 200 IM 1:50.10, taking almost two seconds off the old record. His 49.42 broke the 2A backstroke record by more than a second, becoming the first 2A boy under 50, and he split 45.46 anchoring the record-setting 400 free relay. Fox (47.62), Bryce Hoffer (50.48), Walker (49.35) and Gallagher (45.46) went 3:12.91, taking a little more than a second off the old record.

Anacortes won the meet by a narrow 8 points over Liberty. Key was a 100 fly title for Emmett Moore, whose 49.94 took the 2A state record sub-50 for the first time. Heading into the 400 free relay, Anacortes led by a narrow four points, but placed 3rd compared to 5th for Liberty to ice the win.

Columbia River’s Josh Bottelberghe set three state records in two of his swims. His 54.43 broke his own 100 breast state record in class 2A, winning by almost three seconds. He also led off the 200 free relay in 20.87, breaking the 50 free 2A state record and staking his team to a lead it wouldn’t lose. Simon Parish (23.40), Ben Phelps (22.26) and Rob Mead (20.76) capped off the relay, which went 1:28.23 and just snuck under the old relay record.

Olympic’s Dietrich Meyer broke a state record in the 100 free, going 46.56 and just sneaking under the mark. He also won the 50 free in 21.50. His teammate Ross Burchell won the 500 free in 4:33.46.

Nicholas Malinowski of Steilacoom won diving in 360.85.

Top 5 Teams: