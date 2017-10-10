6x NIAA State Champion Victoria Navarro Verbally Commits to Arizona

Las Vegas, Nevada’s Victoria Navarro has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Arizona’s class of 2022, where she will be joined by Alayna Connor, Madison Blakesley, and Monica Gumina.

A senior at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Nevada, Navarro is a NISCA All-American. She won the 200 free (1:50.08) and 100 free (51.32) at the 2017 NIAA 4A State High School Swimming and Diving Championships in May. She also anchored the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays, contributing the maximum points possible to Green Valley’s second-place team finish. She was also on a pair of winning relays in 2016.

Navarro swims on the year-old club team Bluefin Aquatics. Her sweet spot is in the mid-distance freestyle but she has a good range (23.6 in the 50) and is a strong butterflyer as well. She raced the 100/200 free and 100/200 fly at Pro Swim Series Santa Clara this summer, getting second swims in both butterfly events. Her best SCY times are:

200 free – 1:47.48

500 free – 4:48.04

1000 free – 9:56.11

100 fly – 54.98

200 fly – 1:59.08

I'm so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Arizona! I can't wait to be a wildcat ❤️💙🐻 pic.twitter.com/yeo6TgaxXp — Victoria Navarro (@vicky_navarro1) October 3, 2017

