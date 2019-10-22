4x NJISAA Champion, Grace Yoon, Sends Verbal to Harvard 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Harvard University has received another verbal commitment from New Jersey breaststroker and IMer, Grace Yoon.

“I am blessed to have been accepted to Harvard University via the likely letter process! I am so honored to study at and swim for Harvard alongside such incredible teammates and coaches! Thank you to my family, friends, and to my past + future teachers, teammates, and coaches who have helped me reach this point! Go Crimson!”

Yoon competes with Jersey Wahoos Swim Club out of Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Over the summer, Yoon swam at the Middle Atlantic Senior Long Course Championship, where she finished 2nd in the 100 LCM breaststroke and 3rd in the 200 LCM breaststroke. She also went a best time in the 100 LCM butterfly (1:03.76). A few weeks later at 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships, she competed in 5 events, swimming best times in 100 LCM breaststroke (1:12.14), 200 LCM breaststroke (2:33.55), 200 LCM butterfly (2:14.63), and 200 LCM IM (2:20.73). At the 2018 NCSA Spring Junior National Championships, Yoon tabbed personal bests in the 50 breaststroke and the 400 IM.

Yoon swims for Cherry Hill High School East and is a 4x NJSIAA Meet State Champion. She won the 100 breaststroke and placed 3rd in the 200 IM as a freshman. As a sophomore, Yoon won both events and junior year, Yoon scratched the 200 IM to win the 100 breaststroke for a third time.

Grace Yoon Reminds everyone who the 2x time state champion Breaststroker is!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BbjynC4iqj — East Athletics (@CHEastAthletics) February 24, 2019

Her best times will make her a competitive force at Harvard this next year as they are the back-to-back Ivy League Champions. Yoon’s top times in the 100 and 200 breaststroke and 200 butterfly would place her in A final at Ivy’s while her 100 fly would have her in C final. Her versatility could have her scoring in events such as the 500 freestyle, 200/400 IM, and 200 fly as well. Yoon joins a strong group with Claire Suen, Sophia Zhang, and Victoria Eisenhauer in the Harvard Class of 2024.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 51.86

200 free – 1:50.85

500 free – 4:57.32

100 breast – 1:02.26

200 breast – 2:15.49

100 fly – 55.92

200 fly – 2:02.02

200 IM – 2:02.51

400 IM – 4:20.11

