Missouri’s Nick Alexander Tabbed as SEC Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Missouri Athletics

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou senior swimmer Nick Alexander (St. Louis, Mo.) was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. The honor was the second of Alexander’s career, as he also claimed Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors on Nov. 20, 2018.

Alexander won two events with two nation-leading times in Mizzou’s 190.5-109.5 win over No. 7 Florida on Oct. 18. The senior claimed top honors in both the 200 back and 200 IM, with times of 1:43.25 and 1:46.52, respectively, both of which are tops in the nation. Alexander also swam on Mizzou’s winning 200 medley relay that notched a 1:26.59, a time that also ranks first nationally this season. He currently owns a team-best four individual event wins in 2019-20.

A two-time member of the USA Swimming National Team, Alexander ranks second all-time at Mizzou in the 100 back (45.93), 200 back (1:39.98) and 200 IM (1:43.04). He also ranks sixth in both the 100 fly (46.82) and 400 IM (3:46.20). At the 2019 SEC Championships, Alexander earned runner-up honors in the 200 IM and also earned top eight finishes in the 100 and 200 back.

Alexander and the Mizzou men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams next hit the water on Saturday, Nov. 2 when the team travels to Springfield, Mo., to face Missouri State at 1 p.m. CT.