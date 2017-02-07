48 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 684 Swim Jobs.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Charlottesville YMCA Aquatics Club (CYAC) Head Swim Coach develops, organizes and executes a high quality, member-focused YMCA Competitive Swim program. This position will implement both Short Course and Long Course competition with YMCA and USA Swimming opportunities. This year-round program will be based at the Brooks Family YMCA 10 lane/25 yard competition pool opening June 2017.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The YMCA of the Highland Lakes in Burnet, Texas, is hiring a full-time Head Swim Coach and Aquatic Coordinator.

The Head Coach and Coordinator will be expected to serve as Head Coach of our competitive USA Swim team as well as our TAAF summer league, organize and run our swim lessons program, assist in the supervision and management of the facilities and staff, and other duties as assigned by the Senior Program Director or the Executive Director.

ASSISTANT OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

The Assistant Operations Director provides leadership and support for the YMCA of the Highland Lakes and will interact with employees, management, members, and other business associates in an outgoing, courteous manner. The Assistant Operations Director will perform various administrative, support, and specialty duties related to the efficient operation of Aquatics, Youth Sports, Daycamp programs and the development of an after-school swim club.

ARENA USA SEEKS TEAM TECHNICAL SPECIALIST

Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. For over 40 years Arena has equipped the world’s leading swimmers and lovers of watersports with racing, training, and leisure swimwear and accessories built on a foundation of in-depth research, technical know-how, and an unyielding commitment to quality. With U.S. headquarters in Portland, Ore., Arena is the exclusive outfitter of the U.S. National Team, and a proud partner of USA Swimming. www.arenausa.com.

ASSISTANT COACH (AGE GROUP), AUSTIN, TX, METRO AREA

Cedar Park Swimming (CPS) is seeking an experienced age group coach. This position will consist of coaching 10-20 hours per week (practices and swim meets). CPS is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), year-round, USA Swimming affiliated club in northwest Austin, TX, metro area.

ASSISTANT PART TIME SWIM CLUB COACH POSITION

Bixby Swim Club is looking for a dynamic assistant swim coach. We are a fast growing competitive swim team with a learn to swim program near Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our team is seeking that assistant coach to work with our Head coach to continue our efforts in developing a successful swim program.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The University of Wyoming, a Division I member of the NCAA and member of the Mountain West Conference (Women’s Swimming and Diving) and the Western Athletic Conference (Men’s Swimming and Diving), has an immediate full-time opening for the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach position.

TRI CLUB HEAD COACH

Asphalt Green’s Tri Club has an active membership of 150 fierce competitors 18 years of age and up. We are looking for a Head Coach who is interested in fostering positive relationships, mentoring as appropriate, and communicating well with coaching staff and members.

CINCINNATI MARLINS HEAD COACH SEARCH

The Cincinnati Marlins (CM) is looking to hire a dynamic, experienced, and committed Head Coach to lead our renowned program with over 50 years of tradition of excellence in swimming. The Cincinnati Marlins, founded in 1961 has grown to nearly 500 swimmers with abilities spanning from recreational to national level competitive swimmers. The Cincinnati Marlins operates at 4 training facilities with in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky metro area.

REGIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT REPRESENTATIVE

FINIS is looking for a Regional Business Development Representative to play a critical role in building relationships while maximizing sales opportunities with significant international customers. The position will be based at our headquarters, in Livermore, California, and will report to the Senior Director of Sales. As a Regional Business Development Representative, this person will represent our company and interact with major customers in Canada, Central and South America, the Oceanic region, and countries within the Southeast Asia market.

FORT BELVOIR SWIM TEAM – HEAD ASSISTANT COACH POSITION

FBST has grown incredibly over the past 13 years under the leadership of Head Coach/CEO Mark Murray. This position reports to the Head Coach/CEO and requires a dynamic person with a broad range of knowledge, skills and abilities. Earning potential ($$$$) is fantastic for a motivated individual with energy and passion for the sport. We are located within the highly competitive Potomac Valley LSC. The Alexandria area has much to offer to include, many historical sites, fantastic recreational opportunities, highly rated schools, and a rich diverse environment.

HEARTLAND AQUATICS SEEKS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Heartland Aquatics is a non-profit, year-round, competitive swim team. Our mission is to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities, and in the process, teach life balance, citizenship, and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming.

PALO ALTO STANFORD AQUATICS – AGE GROUP COACHES

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (Cardinal Site) is seeking coaches for multiple competitive team groups. The groups vary in age. On deck coaching would include between 8-15 hours a week, as well as 1-2 weekend meets per month. The coaches will be responsible for season, weekly and daily planning. The position has the potential to be full-time for interested and available candidates.

HEAD COACH

Since 1957, Ply-Mar has been a great place for suburban Philadelphia families to spend their summers. We are dedicated to giving our younger members a healthy respect for the water as they develop swim skills that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Rancho San Dieguito Swim Team is looking for 2 experienced age-group swim coaches to work with our competitive 12 & under swimmers. RSD is a teaching and values based team with over 550 members. RSD swim team’s home is the Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito in beautiful Solana Beach, CA. As a part of the Boys and Girls Club we have complete access and operate our two pool facility. RSD is a USA Swimming Club Excellence Bronze Medal Club and a USA Swimming Recognized Level 3 Club.

TYR SPORTS PROMOTIONS REPRESENTATIVE

TYR’s Sports Promotions Representative is the perfect opportunity for you to stay at the pool. Your swim background makes you the ideal candidate to support and promote the TYR brand at major competitions and events. At these events you will ensure brand visibility, and support our professional athletes and sponsored teams including swimming, diving and water polo.

PART TIME LEAD SITE COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH

The YMCA of the North Shore, with locations in Haverhill, Ipswich, Beverly, Cape Ann, Salem, and Marblehead MA is looking for part time swim coaches for both age group and masters level groups.

ENERGETIC SENIOR COACH

Infinity Swim Club is seeking a high-energy, experienced and passionate coach to build our Senior Program. In addition, this individual will, on a daily basis, support our age-group practice groups. Infinity Swim Club trains at Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, in Milford, New Hampshire. The Senior coach will work directly with Head Team Coach and Program Director Allsion Balboni. There will also be an administrative role for this person dependent upon their strengths and the Team’s operational needs. Infinity Swim Club, Inc. is Coach Owned Program with future possibilties of co-ownership with proven success through this role.

CINCINNATI MARLINS HEAD COACH SEARCH

The Cincinnati Marlins (CM) is looking to hire a dynamic, experienced, and committed Head Coach to lead our renowned program with over 50 years of tradition of excellence in swimming. The Cincinnati Marlins, founded in 1961 has grown to nearly 500 swimmers with abilities spanning from recreational to national level competitive swimmers. The Cincinnati Marlins operates at 4 training facilities with in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky metro area.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH & LESSONS MANAGER

West Coast Aquatics is a non-profit swim team run facility & organization. We have roughly 85 swimmers on the competitive team, 200 learn-to-swim children per month and 150-200 other facility use members. Other programs include pre-competitive and summer rec teams, local high school team rentals, water aerobics, masters, et cetera. We have several swimmers at national levels and regularly finish in the top of our LSC despite our small size. We believe in quality over quantity and love hard work.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS NEEDED (NEWTON SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA)

Suburban Swim Club is seeking part-time swimming instructors for its swim school. Suburban is a well-established community aquatic center for swim instruction, water safety training, competitive swimming, masters swimming and health/wellness in Newtown Square, PA. The Club seeks swim instructors to begin work immediately.Primary Job Responsibility: Planning, coordinating and teaching lessons for children of all age levels and skill sets at Suburban Swim Club.

MANAGER, PUBLICATIONS – US MASTERS SWIMMING

The Manager, Publications will be responsible for writing and editing assigned content, coordinating contracts, content assignment, deliverables, and accounts payable for numerous freelance contributors; and facilitating internal messaging, marketing, and sponsorship deliverables related to USMS publications, website, and electronic newsletters. The Manager, Publications will be accountable for managing the content creation and delivery process and meeting publications deadlines for USMS’s flagship publication, SWIMMER, a bimonthly print magazine with accompanying digital version; articles on the USMS website and the STREAMLINES eNewsletter series, which delivers relevant swimming content to members, coaches, and volunteers in its 40 issues per year.

FULL TIME HEAD COACH – ABERDEEN, SD

The Aberdeen Swim Club (ASC), a USA Swimming club in Aberdeen, SD, is seeking an inspiring, energetic full time Head Coach with excellent leadership, communication and team building skills as well as technical expertise to coach and mentor our year-round team of approximately 120 athletes.

SWIM SCHOOL DIRECTOR

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (Cardinal Site) is seeking a Swim School Director to run the Cardinal Swim School.

The Cardinal Swim School operates out of multiple facilities in Palo Alto, CA. It includes a Learn to Swim Program as well as developmental and fitness groups.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACHES (AGE GROUP AND SENIOR)

Gator Swim Club (BGSC-NE) is seeking a part-time Assistant Age Group Coach and a Senior Assistant Coach. The Senior program is based out of Minuteman High School (Lexington, MA) and Bentley University (Waltham, MA) and the Age Group program is based out of Bentley University (Waltham, MA). Gator Swim Club is a competitive swim team ranging from novice to Olympic Trial qualifier swimmers. We are looking for passionate and enthusiastic coaches for our growing swim team.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

APEX Aquatics (APEX-NE) is seeking a part-time Assistant Age Group Coach based out of Bosse Sports (Sudbury, MA). APEX is a competitive swim team ranging from novice to Junior National level swimmers. We are looking for a passionate and enthusiastic coach for our growing swim team.

POOL DIRECTOR

Under the administrative direction of the Honey Lake Valley Recreation Authority (HLVRA) Board, the Pool Director shall be responsible for the efficient administration of all matters related to the “Honey Lake Valley Community Pool” and HLVRA. The Pool Director performs professional duties in supervision of the operations of the new community pool through planning, coordination, scheduling, and evaluating a variety of programs specific to aquatics and facility operation. Hires and supervises staff, including but not limited to lifeguards and water safety instructors and is the purchasing agent for the Authority.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR SUMMER REC TEAM IN SACRAMENTO, CA

The Sacramento Stingrays Swim Team, a recreational team in the Greenhaven area of Sacramento, is seeking well-qualified applicants for ASSISTANT COACH positions for the 2017 recreational summer swim season (March-July/August) to work with all levels of swimmers (ages 5-18). Our ideal candidate is someone with competitive swimming/coaching experience, high energy and enthusiasm, a passion for the sport of swimming, and an ability to connect with swimmers ages 5 to 18, to help further improve their swimming potential.

HEAD COACH WITH RIVERSIDE SWIM CLUB BARRACUDAS (RIVERSIDE, ILLINOIS)

Riverside Swim Club is a private club founded over 50 years ago by the residents of our community. RSC has been a summer oasis of swim lessons, swim team and a source of relaxation for generations. Our facilities include three pools featuring an adult pool with lap swimming, three meter and one meter diving boards, a junior pool and a baby splash pad. RSC offers various aquatics programs including swim team, swim lessons and water polo. We also offer a snack bar, locker room amenities and a sport court. Our social calendar provides fun throughout the summer for all ages!

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Velocity Swimming in Wenatchee, WA is seeking a full-time Age Group Coach (ASCA Level 2 preferred). The Age Group Coach is primarily responsible for lead coaching our 11 to 14-year-old group that includes several Age Group Zone level swimmers. The Age Group Coach will assist in coordination of our Age Group program (Copper, Steel, and Bronze groups) under the direction of the Head Coach with the goal of pushing the vision of our team towards senior-level swimming. In addition, the Age Group Coach will direct our small “Swim America” swim lesson program.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Redlands Swim Team is located in the Inland Empire of Southern California. RST was established in 1959 and consists of 150 members which range from 5 years old to masters. During the spring and summer months, our club offers Learn to Swim and Pre-Competitive programs.

BOULDER ELKS SEEKS HEAD COACH

The Boulder Elks Swim Team (BEST) has an opening for a Head Coach to lead our team in the pursuit of excellence in the sport of swimming. BEST is a non-profit, summer swim league team based at the Boulder Elks Lodge. The team, comprised of approximately 150 – 200 swimmers, ranges in age and ability from novice through competitive High Schoolers. This is a great opportunity to be a part of a growing team and supportive community.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Macungie Bears Summer Swim Team is seeking assistant coaching staff for the 2017 summer season. Macungie Bears practice at the Macungie Memorial Park Pool daily through July. The team competes in the Suburban Swim League of the Lehigh Valley. Meets are held on Monday and Thursday evenings. Responsibilities include: attending all practices, swim meets and staff meetings, and helping to plan workouts. Additional opportunities exist for coaching at invitational and championship meets.

EVENT MANAGERS- MARYLAND, NORTHERN VA AND WASHINGTON DC AREA

The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour Presented by SwimOutlet.com is looking for hardworking, passionate individuals who love swimming, people, and thrive on being responsible for the execution of amazing clinics all around the country. Imagine working with Olympic athletes, traveling the country, and working with others who share a passion for swimming. Amazing right? The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour is currently looking for five to six part-time Event Managers located in the Washington, DC area.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Blue Tide Aquatics is a nationally-recognized swim club located in northeast Houston, TX. Founded in 1980, BTA is the oldest and most-established swim club in the area. We are a year-round competitive swimming team offering instruction, training, and competition for young people of all ages and abilities and currently have over 200 registered USA swimmers. Blue Tide’s membership lives primarily in the northeast Houston communities of Kingwood, Humble and Atascocita. The majority of our swimmers ages 5-18 attend schools in the Humble Independent School District. Many of our senior swimmers are also members of the Kingwood High School and Kingwood Park High School swim teams.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH – NORTHERN KY CLIPPERS SWIMMING

Established in 1979, the Northern Kentucky Clippers swim team is a year-round competitive swim team sanctioned by USA Swimming. Our Developmental, Age Group and National swimming programs provide year-round training and a training group for EVERYONE – from the novice to the elite levels of swimming. Since our inception, the Clippers have trained thousands of swimmers, making it the largest club in Northern Kentucky.

ESA – HEAD COACH

Head (Jr & Sr Programs, 11-18 yrs – AA swimmer & above). Salary Range – Minimum $55,000 – Commensurate experience, resume & recommendations.

OR

Head (Sr Program Only, 14-18 yrs – AA swimmer & above). Salary Range – Minimum $45,000 – Commensurate experience, resume & recommendations.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – YMCA of Greater Charlotte

Under the Direction of the Senior Program Director, the Aquatics Director leads the administration of the policies, procedures and programs of the branch relating to Aquatics. This position also leads all aquatics personnel and is ultimately responsible for swimming pools and aquatic safety as well as pool maintenance and upkeep. The aquatics director has staff supervision, budget accountability, fundraising accountability, member involvement accountability and program development, delivery and evaluation responsibility. Key ingredients for a successful department include programs and services that are values centered and mission driven in an environment that is centered on member service.

HEAD COACH-SUMMER TEAM

The Fort Myer Swim Team (FMST) program is seeking one experienced Head Coach for the 2017 swim season. The Fort Myer Squids are a well-established team located on base at Fort Myer in Arlington County, Virginia. The Squids currently compete in the Red Division of the Colonial Swim League. We are looking for a high-energy, motivated individual to lead approximately (175) swimmers of all ability levels in our developmental and competitive summer swim league, as well as coordinate and manage our assistant and junior coaches.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

APEX Aquatics (APEX-NE) is competitive swim team based out of Sudbury, Massachusetts. The primary training facility is at Bosse Sports Club, with additional training at MIT (Cambridge, MA) and the Atkinson Pool (Sudbury, MA). APEX is a moderately sized club, with approximately 100-120 swimmers.

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Aquatic Management of Indianapolis is seeking top candidates for its Director of Operations position managing all aspects of our commercial pool management and lifeguard services operations in Indianapolis. This position will work closely with the Aquatic Management of Indianapolis General Manager as well as the team at our parent company, The Pool Management Group. The Pool Management Group is the largest privately held pool management company in the US and is at the forefront of swimming pool operations, technology, and safety and risk management.

ASSOCIATION SWIM DIRECTOR

Under the direction of the Association Director of Program Development / Risk, the Association Swim Director will act as the business line leader and will oversee the development, administration, and supervision of the Swim function for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. In addition, this role will influence the development of new safety strategies & policies for the branches, leadership development and program growth, and providing direct leadership to the Safety Around Water (SAW) program. Programs will include branch swim programs, association swim programs, and SAW.

HEAD SWIM COACH FOR CIRCLE CITY AQUATICS – CCAQ – SALARY RANGE 50K-65K

Circle City Aquatics (CCAQ) is seeking a Head Coach who is experienced and has the leadership qualities to take us to the next level. We want a Head Coach who can lead, communicate, and continue to build a strong swim program. The Head Coach will lead his/her staff and be supported by his/her Board of Directors. Our new Head Coach must have the ability to work with Coaches, Parents, and the swimmers.

HEAD MEN AND WOMENS SWIM COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Department of Athletics at Messiah College currently has an opening for the full time position of Head Men and Women’s Swim Coach and Aquatics Director. The Head Coach serves as the program leader for Men/Women Swimming. As Head Coach, this individual is responsible for operating a program for student-athletes, with differing abilities and skills, and serving as a role model in meeting our complimentary goals in Athletics of “Pursuing Athletic Excellence…Developing Christian Character.” As Aquatics Director, the individual will also oversee the College’s aquatics programs for students and community (including Swim Schools).

FULL TIME HEAD COACH OPPORTUNITY – EXETER, NH

Exeter Swim Team (EST), a 130 to 150 member club in Exeter, NH, has an opening for a dynamic, confident, energetic head coach to lead our growing club. We are a USA Swimming Level 2 team and the current Granite State Swimming Association summer champions. Our athletes span all competitive levels from the novice swimmer to Junior National qualifiers. EST has been in operation for more than 30 years and a high percentage of our graduating seniors go on to swim at the college level.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 80,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 541,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 34,200+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 156,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.