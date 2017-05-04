3 Reasons Why Removing Chlorine After Swimming Is Good For You

As swimmers, we can all agree that chlorine is good for keeping pool water safe for swimming. We can also agree that chlorine leaves a stench on our skin that can itch and irritate and leaves our hair and swimsuits lifeless over time. Dr. Andrew Chadeayne, former Princeton swimmer who earned a Ph.D in Chemistry from Cornell University knew swimmers needed a solution that worked. “The reason I developed SwimSpray was so the chlorine could stay in the pool where it belongs, and people could stop walking around all day carrying the chlorine chemicals with them.”

Why is removing chlorine by neutralizing it with SwimSpray‘s patented Vitamin C formula good for you?

ONE

First, neutralizing chlorine allows your skin to breathe. Chadeayne reminds us that our skin is made of proteins, which the chloramines attach and hold on to. This bond cannot be washed off with regular soap and water; it must be neutralized. “Remember that you smell like chlorine because you are still covered in chlorine. If you want to get that chlorine off your body, rinse with SwimSpray after swimming. Overall exposing your body to harsh oxidants can wear out your cells. So, I continue to support the notion that swimmers should wash the chlorine off their bodies with SwimSpray after swimming.”

TWO

Second, removing chlorine removes the itch and irritation. It stands to follow that if the chloramines from the chlorine are bonding to your skin, and chlorine is essentially bleach, this will inherently cause irritation to the skin. Many swimmers suffer from itchy skin during the day that ranges from that little itch between your shoulders you cannot reach to chronic dry, flaky skin. SwimSpray can be used several times a day for those athletes who have morning and evening practice. There are three easy steps to eliminate chlorine from your hair and skin with SwimSpray‘s vitamin C technology: after swimming, rinse off in the shower. Next, spray SwimSpray for 5-10 seconds to cover your hair and skin. Then, shower normally. If you wish, you can use the lather from your favorite shampoo, soap, or body wash to spread SwimSpray over your body.

THREE

Finally, research has shown that vitamin C is nourishing for skin….SwimSpray‘s patented Vitamin C technology is the healthiest way to remove chlorine residue AND treat your skin and hair well. Made with pharmaceutical grade Vitamin-C, SwimSpray is all-natural, pH Balanced and fragrance free, so you can use it with whatever products that you like.

