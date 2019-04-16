3 Isabelle Stadden Announces Verbal Commitment to Cal for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isabelle Stadden of the Aquajets in Minnesota has verbally committed to the California Berkeley Golden Bears. Stadden, SwimSwam’s #3 recruit in the class of 2020, is following in the footsteps of Cal great Rachel Bootsma, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist who swam four years for the Bears and came to Berkeley by way of the Aquajets, too.

I couldn’t be happier to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academics and swimming at the University of California Berkeley!! Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches for the love and support through this process and for helping me get here. So excited to be a baby bear!! GO BEARS🐻💛💙

TOP TIMES

SCY

50 back – 24.43

100 back – 51.33

200 back – 1:50.37

100 breast – 1:02.31

100 fly – 54.39

200 IM – 1:59.56

400 IM – 4:15.77

50 free – 22.96

LCM

50 back – 28.13

100 back – 1:00.06

200 back – 2:08.24

200 IM – 2:17.02

Primarily a backstroker, Stadden ranks 5th all-time in the 15-16 age group in the 200m back and 6th in the 100m back, just .29 behind where Bootsma was at 16 in the 100. She’s far from a one-stroke swimmer, though, with impressive versatility in every other discipline and the range to bring a nice IM at both the 200 and 400 distance.

Right now, her time in the 200 back would’ve placed her 4th in the event at the 2019 NCAA Championships, while she’d have made the 100 back B final. Cal was led by Amy Bilquist, Isabel Ivey, and Keaton Blovad in the backstroke this past season, but Bilquist has completed her NCAA career and Blovad is a rising senior. Ivey, meanwhile, started her freshman year in January and will have some overlap with Stadden.

This is a huge snag for Cal, who previously had no top 20 recruits in their class of 2024 despite Stadden being the 16th of the top 20 to have announced a verbal commitment. With #2 Alex Walsh heading to Virginia, that leaves #1 Regan Smith and #6 Phoebe Bacon in terms of the four juggernaut backstrokers of the class still left to commit somewhere. Bacon is reportedly down to either Wisconsin or Georgia.

While Cal has been out-classed by many top teams in terms of the 2020 recruit market on the women’s side, it’s worth noting that Stanford has yet to land a top 20 commit thus far in the game. Just four of our top 20 remain uncommitted on the women’s side.

