Watch Adam Peaty’s New & Improved Block Start/Pull Out

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

You’ve read about Adam Peaty‘s 58.55 morning 100m breast opener from the 2019 British Championships, but now see the Olympic champion in action on day 1 prelims. Per the video linked above, courtesy of British Swimming, take a look at how much more quickly Peaty is off the blocks than in previous races.

After his race, Peaty stated, “I’m very happy with my progress this morning – I didn’t want anything special, just enough to make it back tonight in lane 4.

“We’ve worked on it [my dive] relentlessly – in the past we’ve worked on it hard in terms of effort, but now we’re matching that up with sports scientists and I owe a massive thank you to them. They’re the brains behind the whole dive and the pull out and it’s great to have such a supportive team around me.”

Peaty is on target for an other-worldly performance, whether it be during tonight’s final or in Gwangju this summer.