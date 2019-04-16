Watch Adam Peaty’s New & Improved Block Start/Pull Out

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
You’ve read about Adam Peaty‘s 58.55 morning 100m breast opener from the 2019 British Championships, but now see the Olympic champion in action on day 1 prelims. Per the video linked above, courtesy of British Swimming, take a look at how much more quickly Peaty is off the blocks than in previous races.
After his race, Peaty stated, “I’m very happy with my progress this morning – I didn’t want anything special, just enough to make it back tonight in lane 4.
“We’ve worked on it [my dive] relentlessly – in the past we’ve worked on it hard in terms of effort, but now we’re matching that up with sports scientists and I owe a massive thank you to them. They’re the brains behind the whole dive and the pull out and it’s great to have such a supportive team around me.”
Peaty is on target for an other-worldly performance, whether it be during tonight’s final or in Gwangju this summer.
Peaty has unlocked the infinity gauntlet