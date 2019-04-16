The Women’s Teen Scene On Day 1 Of 2019 British Swimming Championships

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On just day 1 of the 2019 British Swimming Championships, the highlight of the British domestic calendar with significant elite summer meet impact, several teens busted out of the junior ranks to make it into the senior finals today. Swimming well past the Junior Final and Transition Final, these youngsters blasted right into the top 8 of all ages, ready to put down a good swim under the big lights tonight in Glasgow.

Katie Goodburn (16) –

In the women’s 50m breaststroke, the budding star is Katie Goodburn of Warrender Baths. Just 16 years of age, Goodburn logged a morning time of 31.97 to take the 4th seed and be right in the mix for a minor medal. This morning’s time marked the first time the teen has been under the 32-second threshold, with her previous lifetime best only notched last month at the Scottish National Age Group Championships. There, she took gold in 32.33, so she’s already blown that outing to bits.

of Warrender Baths. Just 16 years of age, Goodburn logged a morning time of 31.97 to take the 4th seed and be right in the mix for a minor medal. This morning’s time marked the first time the teen has been under the 32-second threshold, with her previous lifetime best only notched last month at the Scottish National Age Group Championships. There, she took gold in 32.33, so she’s already blown that outing to bits. Goodburn’s 31.97 from this morning ties for the 27th fastest performance in British history and inches closer to Imogen Clark’s Age Record for 15-year-olds which stands at 31.48.

Tamryn Van Selm (15) –

Attacking the women’s 200m free heats this morning, Bromley teen Tamryn Van Selm put up the swim of her young life to log a morning time of 2:01.24 for the 5th seed. She was already as quick as 2:03.15 heading into this meet, but now Van Selm slashed 2 seconds off that mark with her new LTB. She’s chasing the 2:00.34 British Age Record for female 15-year-olds.

Michaella Glenister (17) –

Leicester Sharks’ Michaella Glenister was ranked 9th in the women’s 400m IM entering this meet, but a scratch by Rosie Rudin made less one competitor for the teen to have to conquer. And conquer she did, as the 17-year-old crashed the party with a time of 4:50.95 to take the 7th seed heading into tonight.

was ranked 9th in the women’s 400m IM entering this meet, but a scratch by Rosie Rudin made less one competitor for the teen to have to conquer. And conquer she did, as the 17-year-old crashed the party with a time of 4:50.95 to take the 7th seed heading into tonight. Glenister has been making strides in this event since cracking the 4:53 barrier in January of this year at the Euro Meet. There in Luxembourg, she produced a then-personal best of 4:51.10, which she wiped out this morning. We’ll see if she can get under 4:50 tonight.

Katie Shanahan (15) –