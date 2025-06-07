2025 U.S. World Trials: No Sims or Heilman In Tonight’s Finals (Day 5 Finals Scratches)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

With only four non-distance events for the final night of the 2025 U.S. National Championships this evening, scratches are few and far between. Of the five in total, three of them come from swimmers who will be on the Worlds team this summer.

Bella Sims scratched out of the 200 IM after going 2:15.36 this morning. She has a best of 2:12.15 from 2023, and had a season best of 2:13.57 from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series. Sims is guaranteed to be on the team after finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle, as the U.S. women locked up enough doubles by the end of Day 4 to ensure that all Priority #4 swimmers will make the team.

Thomas Heilman shaved a tenth off his 50 freestyle best to go 22.79 this morning, but has withdrawn from the ‘D’ final. He finished second in the 100 fly to qualify for the Singapore team on Day 3.

Erin Gemmell was our only ‘B’ final scratch, as she will focus on her 200 freestyle swim-off with Anna Peplowski over the 50 freestyle.

A pair of swimmers who were seeded in the fastest heat of the distance freestyle events withdrew last night; Katie Grimes, the #2 seed in the women’s 1500, and Charlie Clark, #5 seed in the men’s 800.

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

None

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Men’s 50 Freestyle