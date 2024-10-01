2025 College Swimming Previews: Facing Heavy Losses, Can #2 Texas Women Hold Their Place?

It’s that time of the year again. SwimSwam will be previewing the top 12 men’s and women’s teams (and then some) from the 2024 NCAA Championships. Follow along with the College Swimming Preview Channel. Want to read even more? Check out the latest edition of the SwimSwam magazine.

#2 TEXAS LONGHORNS

Key Losses: Kelly Pash (45 NCAA Points), Lydia Jacoby (23 NCAA Points), Anna Elendt (29 NCAA Points), Bridget O’Neil (28 NCAA Points), Jordan Skilken (16 NCAA Points), Erica Sullivan (13 NCAA Points), Emma Davidson (NCAA Qualifier)

Key Additions: Abby Arens (NC State transfer – free/fly), #9 Piper Enge (WA – breaststroke/IM), #14 Lillie Nesty (FL – free/back), HM Kate Hurst (NJ – distance free), HM Campbell Chase (TX – IM/all-arounder)

Returning Fifth Years: Emma Sticklen (43 NCAA Points), Olivia Bray (36 NCAA Points), Grace Cooper (9 NCAA Points), Ava Longi (NCAA Qualifier)

2023-2024 LOOKBACK

Texas is coming off another very successful season in 2023-2024. They finished 2nd at NCAAs once again, 86.5 points behind Virginia. The Longhorns had several standouts at NCAAs, including Emma Sticklen‘s national title in the 200 fly, where she went 1-2 with teammate Kelly Pash. Sticklen and Olivia Bray went 2-3 in the 100 fly at NCAAs as well.

Last year’s Texas team featured a great freshman class that made an impact in their first season. The freshmen provided 36 points off individual events at NCAAs, which they’ll be looking to build on this season.

Last year was Texas’ final season in the Big 12, as they have now moved to the SEC.

SPRINT FREESTYLE: ★★★

Though Texas is facing massive losses from last year, its sprint groups are mostly untouched. The Longhorns return their top two 50 freestylers from last season in Grace Cooper and Ava Longi, both of whom are utilizing their fifth year of eligibility. Cooper led the team with a 21.66 last season, while Longi was 21.89. Cooper came in 9th in the 50 free at NCAAs last year, while Longi was 17th in prelims, missing out on a second swim by 0.01.

Though she might not race the 50 individually, Texas does add Abby Arens, a fifth-year transfer from NC State, into the mix. Arens is a 21.93 50 freestyler, having come in 18th in the event at NCAAs last season. Arens is also an excellent 200 IMer, so time will tell where her focus ends up lying for her final NCAA season.

Texas loses their top 100 freestyler from last year in Kelly Pash, however, that loss really only affects them in the 400 free relay, as Pash didn’t race the 100 free individually at NCAAs. Their #2 100 freestyler from last year, Erin Gemmell, is back for her second season with the Longhorns. Last year as a freshman, Gemmell came in 18th in the 100 free at NCAAs with her career best of 47.78. She’ll be looking to add to that momentum this season. Cooper was right behind Gemmell last season, posting her career-best of 47.79. She ended up taking 24th in the 100 free at NCAAs with a 47.99. That being said, Texas has two returning swimmers right on the cusp of scoring in the 100 free.

Once again, the 200 free is an event that Pash led for Texas last season, but didn’t race individually at NCAAs. That leaves Gemmell as the top returner for the team after clocking 1:43.05 last year, which was good for a 10th-place finish.

There’s also a decent amount to be excited about in the way of sprint free in this Texas freshman class. Lillie Nesty is a standout all-around freestyler, boasting personal bests of 22.46 in the 50, 49.07 in the 100, and 1:43.87 in the 200. Her 200 time is particularly notable, as it would have been good for 17th in prelims at NCAAs last season. That gives Texas a strong chance at a second scoring swimmer in the event to go along with Gemmell.

Piper Enge is another freshman who comes in with promising sprint free times. Enge, primarily a breaststroker, will likely race the 200 IM on Day 2 of NCAAs, however, she does begin her collegiate career with a personal best of 22.64 in the 50 free. She also has a 49.01 personal best in the 100 free to boot.

DISTANCE FREESTYLE: ★★

The Longhorns face a significant loss to their distance crew in Erica Sullivan, who retired following the Olympic Trials over the summer. That being said, this group is still in good shape, especially in the 500 free. Erin Gemmell is the fastest returning swimmer from last year in the 500, where she went a 4:40.09. Gemmell missed out on qualifying for finals in the event at NCAAs, though she isn’t far off that range.

While Gemmell is the fastest returning swimmer in the 500, freshman Lillie Nesty is the fastest 500 freestyler on the roster, at least to start the season. Nesty put up a phenomenal 4:39.55 while in high school, making her a bubble NCAA scoring swimmer in the event coming in. Additionally, freshman Kate Hurst joins the Longhorns with career best of 4:43.46, another promising time for the group.

The loss of Sullivan is felt most in the 1650 free, but Hurst should be able to provide an immediate impact there. Hurst is a 16:08.25 1650 freestyler, however, we have good reason to believe she can be quite a bit faster than that. Her personal best in the long course 1500 free is 16:09.37, and LCM 1500 free times are typically around 20 seconds or more slower than a SCY 1650 free times, which would project Hurst to be well under 16:00 in the 1650 in short order.

This is a two-star group as we enter the season, however, the development of the freshmen could very well lead to this distance group being 3-star when all is said and done.

BACKSTROKE: ★★★

Texas returns all three of their 100 backstrokers from NCAAs last season. Leading the way is Berit Berglund, who led the team last year at 50.70 as a freshman. Berglund swam that time to take 9th in the event at NCAAs. The Longhorns were all over the ‘B’ final at NCAAs last season, as Olivia Bray came in 11th with her season-best of 51.15, and Emma Kern was 15th with her career-best of 51.45. Bray has been as fast as 50.61 in the event in her career.

Berglund and Kern both raced the 200 back at NCAAs last season, but neither qualified for finals. Bray was Texas’ leading swimmer in the event for the season, holding a season-best of 1:52.68. Berglund was 1:52.80, while Kern was 1:54.11.

While there is a ton to like about Texas’ incoming class, they don’t have much in the way of backstrokers. Lillie Nesty holds a personal best of 52.60 in the 100 back, though it’s more likely she races the 200 free on that day of the NCAA meet schedule. Nesty is, however, a 1:55.08 200 backstroker, and it seems like there is a decent chance she ends up racing that event.

BREASTSTROKE: ★★★

Texas lost both members of their prolific breaststroke group last season in Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby. Elendt and Jacoby were 4th and 5th respectively in the 100 breast at NCAAs last season, going 57.01 and 57.13. Elendt was also 5th in the 200 breast, swimming her season best of 2:05.16, while Jacoby won the ‘B’ final in 2:06.82, but had been 2:05.58 earlier in the season.

The Longhorns do, however, return Channing Hanley, who was an NCAA qualifier last season. Hanley was the third-fastest Longhorn in both breaststroke events last year, having gone 59.64 in the 100 and 2:09.64 in the 200. It took 59.23 to qualify for the ‘B’ final in the 100 breast at NCAAs last year, so Hanley isn’t far off that mark.

Fortunately, the Longhorns did bring in some excellent breaststroke talent this fall. Abby Arens, the fifth-year transfer from NC State, excels in a number of events, including breaststroke. She holds a career best of 58.74 in the 100 breast and 2:07.56 in the 200. Meanwhile, freshman Piper Enge is a great prospect in the breaststroke events. Enge has been 58.95 in the 100 breast and 2:09.09 in the 200 breast. Enge was also a member of the US World Championships Team in February of this year, where she took 4th in the 50 breast in Doha.

Fellow freshman Campbell Chase could be another breaststroker for Texas. She’s a versatile swimmer herself, but she boasts career bests of 1:01.76 and 2:16.87.

BUTTERFLY: ★★★★★

Texas has Emma Sticklen and Olivia Bray returning this season for their fifth year seasons, which means the Longhorns will once again have one of the absolute best fly groups in the NCAA. Sticklen is the reigning NCAA Champion in the 200 fly, having won the event in 1:50.99 last season. That also wasn’t even her season best, which came in at 1:50.31 from the Texas Invite in the fall. Sticklen was also the runner-up in the 100 fly, clocking her season best of 49.70 at NCAAs.

Bray was excellent herself, taking 3rd in the 100 fly at NCAAs (50.52) and 5th in the 200 fly (1:52.45). Bray’s season bests were 50.33 and 1:51.51.

The loss of Kelly Pash stings in the 200 fly, however, the Longhorns may have their answer in Abby Arens. Again, Arens is a very versatile swimmer, but she holds career bests of 50.60 in the 100 fly and 1:52.91 in the 200 fly, both of which are NCAA scoring times. The nice thing for Texas is that even without Arens swimming fly, they know they’ll have a ton of fly points coming in off Sticklen and Bray.

Campbell Stoll was strong in the 200 fly last season as a freshman. Stoll clocked a 1:53.84 in the 200 fly at NCAAs, which earned her a 12th-place finish.

Incoming freshman Campbell Chase comes in with a solid 100 fly career best of 53.86, adding a little boost to the fly group.

IM: ★★★½

Texas is coming into this season with a strong IM group, even though they lost their fastest 200 IMer from last season in Kelly Pash.

Fifth-year Emma Sticklen came in 11th at NCAAs in the event last season, clocking her season best of 1:54.19. She returns to lead what could be a very solid 200 IM crew.

Freshman Campbell Chase is a terrific IMer boasting a career best of 1:56.80 as she begins her collegiate career. Fellow freshman Piper Enge has been 1:57.72, and we haven’t even mentioned Abby Arens yet, as she holds a career-best of 1:54.93. Last year as a freshman, Angie Coe posted a career best of 1:55.91. Texas has a very good possibility of having a handful of swimmers at 1:55 or faster in the event, with last year’s scoring cut-off sitting at 1:55.45.

The 400 IM had been a bit thin of late for Texas, until last season. Last year, then-freshmen Campbell Stoll and Coe were phenomenal in the event. Stoll would wind up winning the ‘B’ final of the 400 IM at NCAAs, where she clocked her career best of 4:03.89. Coe was also in that ‘B’ final, putting up her career best of 4:06.32, which was good for 13th place. Adding into the fold is Chase, who joins the Longhorns with a personal best of 4:12.09.

DIVING: ★★★★★

Texas lost two prolific divers in Bridget O’Neil and Jordan Skilken, who combined for 44 points at NCAAs last season. They do, however, return their top-scoring diver from last season in Hailey Hernandez, who is back for her senior season after scoring 33 points last season. Hernandez is a springboard specialist, and a very good one at that. She took 2nd on 1-meter and 3rd on 3-meter at NCAAs last season. The Longhorns also return Sarah Carruthers, who was an NCAA qualifier last season, finishing 19th on platform diving and 36th on 3-meter.

Texas adds a ton of new blood to this diving squad this year. The biggest addition comes in Mexico’s Alejandra Estudillo, who has been successful on the international stage. Estudillo most recently came in 6th in the 3-meter diving event at the Paris Olympics over the summer. Given her international track record, Estudillo should immediately make a massive impact at Texas. Estudillo doesn’t yet appear on Texas’ roster for this season, however, her signing has been announced, which indicates she’ll be on the roster at some point this season.

Texas also adds Taylor Fox to this freshman class. Fox had a great junior career, culminating in a 7th-place finish on platform at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the summer. This freshman class also features Jaiden Lynch, a two-time Junior Pan Ams silver medalist.

It’s safe to say Texas is going to continue to be one of the premier diving programs in the country.

RELAYS: ★★★★

Texas’ relays were elite last season, seeing all but the 400 free relay finish in the top eight at NCAAs. The 400 free relay came in 10th. The Longhorn relays were led by the 400 medley, where they came in 2nd behind Virginia. They lose Anna Elendt on breaststroke for both their medley relays, but the hope for Texas will be that Piper Enge is able to fit into that role. As the 4th place finisher in the LCM 50 breast at the World Championships back in February, Enge should be able to come close to matching Elendt’s elite speed in the 50 breast this season, we’ll just have to wait and see what she can get down to in the 100.

The loss of Kelly Pash will have to be addressed as well. The good news in the 800 free relay is that Lillie Nesty comes in with a 1:43.87 PB from high school, so she’ll be able to slide into that role. The other problem with the 800 free relay is that they’ll have to replace Erica Sullivan as well. Sullivan was the slowest split on the 7th-place-finishing relay last season, clocking 1:44.56, but Texas is still going to need someone new to step forward in order to replace that leg. Campbell Chase and Kate Hurst were both 1:47 in high school, so perhaps one of them will be the Longhorns’ best bet to fill that role. Enge is a 1:46.67 200 freestyler, but they’ll likely want her for the 200 medley relay, and doubling up with both those relays can be a very challenging double.

Replacing Pash on the 400 free relay and 400 medley relay will be even harder, however. Last year, she anchored the runner-up 400 medley relay in 46.76, and she went 47.15 to anchor the 400 free relay. Enge, Nesty, and Chase all come in as 49-point 100 freestylers, so they’ll be hoping one of those freshmen really makes some great gains in the 100 free this season.

Texas came in 3rd in the 200 free relay last season, and, like the 400 free, Pash is their only leg that isn’t returning for this season. Pash anchored that relay in 21.59, a split which Abby Arens, a 21.93 flat-start 50 freestyler, should be able to slide right in and duplicate.

Total Stars: 28.5/40

2024-25 OUTLOOK

Texas is in a tricky position due to the massive losses they’re facing, a few of which were not due to graduation—Lydia Jacoby notably turned pro. Still, they bring in an excellent crop of new swimmers and divers, enough so that they should be able to make up a good chunk of those lost points. Couple that with the hopeful continued development of their now-sophomore class, and Texas should be just fine.

Alejandra Estudillo should immediately become one of the top divers in the NCAA given her international success. Abby Arens will be a great piece for the Longhorns, both individually and on relays. On top of that, all four of Texas’ incoming freshmen swimmers have the potential to be NCAA scorers by the end of the season.

Expanding beyond their NCAA prospects, this is also Texas’ first season as a member of the SEC. After dominating the Big 12 for years, the Longhorns will have a conference battle on their hands for the first time in a very long time. That being said, this is a roster that is well-built for conference championships, both in swimming and diving. The likes of Florida and Tennessee will make things difficult, but Texas has a great chance to be the SEC champions in their first year in the conference.

