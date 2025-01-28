College Swim Meets You Can Watch This Week: January 28- February 4

This week of College Swimming is missing some of the excitement of last week’s Eddie Reese Showdown, but it should still be a fun weekend, with many teams swimming their last meet until conference championships.

There are plenty of high-ranking meets available to watch live this weekend, including #3 women and #9 men at Stanford against the #8 women and #3 men from Cal which will be streamed on the ACCNX Friday and Saturday

Louisville and Indiana is another top 15 battle happening this weekend, and you can watch on Friday at 2pm EST on the ACCNX.

You can also watch Luca Urlando, who just broke the NCAA record in the 200 fly, swim against Emory on the SEC+ Network on Saturday.

Here is a full breakdown of the meets you can watch this week:

Note: This list is likely not comprehensive, and some networks might add events later in the week. We will try to add live events as we find them.

All times are presented in Eastern Standard Time

Friday, January 31

ESPN+ 1:30 pm- #23 Harvard vs Yale vs #24 Princeton 6 pm- Eastern Michigan vs Ohio

ACCNX 2 pm- #6/2 Indiana vs #10/11 Louisville 4 pm- #3/9 Stanford vs #8/3 Cal 5 pm- #5/8 Tennessee vs #23 Duke 6 pm- #8/6 NC State vs UNC Wilmington

B1G+ 3 pm- #22 UCLA vs #14/16 USC 4 pm- Army West Point vs Penn State 5 pm- Rutgers vs Iowa vs Nebraska 6 pm- Purdue vs #24 Northwestern vs #24 Minnesota



Saturday, February 1