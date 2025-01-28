College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 29 – February 4

One of the final weekends of the dual meet season is upon us but there are still some exciting matchups to watch this week.
A former Pac-12 showdown, Cal and Stanford will have a dual meet with the men on Friday and the women on Saturday, now both a part of the ACC. The Stanford women are currently ranked #3 while the Cal women are ranked #8. The Stanford men are ranked #8 while Cal sits at #3.
Being a dual meet, the winner may not always be the one who finishes higher at NCAAs as the Cal women earned the win last year, despite having a lower finish at NCAAs as they won 155.5-145.5 but Stanford went on to finish 5th at NCAAs. The men’s side also saw the winning team finish lower at NCAAs as Stanford won 170-130. Cal finished 2nd at Men’s NCAAs.
Also highlighting the week is the dual meet between Indiana and Louisville with top 15 showdowns on both the men’s and women’s sides.
There are numerous in-state rivalries this week. Texas will host Texas A&M and are coming off of the highest attendance at a dual meet as Texas hosted the Eddie Reese Showdown with Virginia, NC State, and Arizona State. Florida will also take on in-state foe Florida State in an SEC and ACC showdown.
Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|NC State vs UNC Wilmington
|1/31
|Y
|Y
|Duke vs Tennessee
|1/31-2/1
|Y
|Y
|Pitt vs Ohio State
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Louisville vs Indiana
|1/31
|Y
|Y
|Texas vs Texas A&M
|1/31
|Y
|Y
|The Sterkel Classic (Texas
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Stanford vs Cal
|1/31-2/1
|Y (1/31)
|Y (2/1)
|USC vs UCLA
|1/31
|Y
|Florida vs. FSU
|1/31
|Y
|Y
|Harvard, Yale, Princeton
|1/31-2/1
|Y
|Y
|Davidson vs. Gardner-Webb
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Western PA Invite
|1/31-2/1
|UMass Amherst vs Fordham
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Tulane vs West Florida
|2/1
|y
|Wyoming vs Utah
|1//31
|Y
|Y
|AIr Force Diving Invite
|1/30-2/1
|Y
|Y
|Colorado Sprint Championships @ Air Force
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|LJ Diving Invite (NAU)
|1/30-2/1
|NAU vs New Mexico
|2/1
|Y
|Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa, Northwestern
|1/31-2/1
|Y
|Y
|Penn State vs Army
|1/31
|Y
|Y
|Penn State vs West Virginia
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Nebraska, Iowa, Rutgers NB
|1/31-2/1
|Y
|Illinois Urbana vs Eastern Illinois
|2/1
|Y
|Michigan vs Miami Ohio
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Rice vs. Houston
|1/31
|Y
|Show me Showdown (Mizzou)
|1/31-2/1
|Y
|Y
|Vanderbilt vs Southern Illinois
|2/1
|Y
|UGA vs. Emory
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Bucknell Invitational (Bucknell, American, Navy, Lafayette, Lehigh
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Dartmouth vs Columbia
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Bowling Green vs. Buffalo vs. Toledo
|1/31-2/1
|Y
|Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio
|2/1
|Y
|Drexel vs Villanova
|1/31
|y
|y
|Drexel vs Arcadia
|2/1
|y
|y
|Georgetown vs. Seton Hall
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Butler vs. IU Indy
|1/31
|Y
|Y
|Tiger Winter Open (Towson,
|1/31-2/1
|Y
|Y
|Florida International vs Florida Atlantic
|2/1
|y
|Marshall vs Georgia Southern
|2/1
|Y
|Houston vs Rice
|1/31
|Y
|Iowa State vs Northern Texas
|1/31
|Y
|Airforce Sprint Eliminatior
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Coyote Invite @ South Dakota
|1/31-2/1
|Y
|Y
|Omaha Dive Invite
|1/31-2/1
|Y
|Y
|Liberty, UNC Asheville, Campbell
|1/31-2/1
|y
|North Florida vs Florida Gulf Coast
|1/31-2/1
|y
|Howard vs Catholic
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Idaho vs Washington State
|1/31
|Y
|Idaho vs Washington State
|2/1
|Y
|Valparaiso vs UIC
|1/31
|Y
|Y
|UC Santa Barbara Invite
|Louisville vs Cincinnati
|2/1
|Y
|Y
|Monmouth, Stony Brook, New Jersey Tech
|1/31
|Y
|Y
|Green Bay vs Northern Michigan
|2/1
|y
|Stevens Point vs Milwaukee
|1/31
|Y
|Y
|Kenyon vs Miami Ohio
|1/31
|Y
|Y
|Manhattan vs Stony Brook
|2/1
|Y
|Siena vs St Peters
|2/1
|Ohio vs Eastern Michigan
|2/1
|y
|y
|Akron vs Ball State
|1/31
|y
|Evansville vs Eastern Illinois
|1/31
|y
|y
|Evansville vs Bellarmine
|2/1
|y
|y
|Carnegie Mellon (western pa invite)
|1/31-2/1
|y
|y
|San Diego vs UCSD
|2/1
|Y
|Fresno St vs San Jose St
|2/1
|y
|Northern Arizona vs New Mexico
|2/1
|y
|Long Island vs Wagner
|1/31-2/1
|y
|Cal Poly vs UC Santa Cruz
|2/1
|y
|y
|UNLV vs Grand Canyon
|2/1
|y
|y
|IUPUI vs Wabash
|2/1
|y
|y