College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 29 – February 4

One of the final weekends of the dual meet season is upon us but there are still some exciting matchups to watch this week.

A former Pac-12 showdown, Cal and Stanford will have a dual meet with the men on Friday and the women on Saturday, now both a part of the ACC. The Stanford women are currently ranked #3 while the Cal women are ranked #8. The Stanford men are ranked #8 while Cal sits at #3.

Being a dual meet, the winner may not always be the one who finishes higher at NCAAs as the Cal women earned the win last year, despite having a lower finish at NCAAs as they won 155.5-145.5 but Stanford went on to finish 5th at NCAAs. The men’s side also saw the winning team finish lower at NCAAs as Stanford won 170-130. Cal finished 2nd at Men’s NCAAs.

Also highlighting the week is the dual meet between Indiana and Louisville with top 15 showdowns on both the men’s and women’s sides.

There are numerous in-state rivalries this week. Texas will host Texas A&M and are coming off of the highest attendance at a dual meet as Texas hosted the Eddie Reese Showdown with Virginia, NC State, and Arizona State. Florida will also take on in-state foe Florida State in an SEC and ACC showdown.

SwimSwam Post-Invite Power Rankings

