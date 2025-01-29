SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2025: Women’s #51-60

After an unprecedented year of racing that included the Olympics sandwiched between the Long Course and Short Course World Championships, it’s time to start releasing our fifth annual Top 100 list—check out last year’s rankings here.

As in previous years, we’ve taken a statistically driven approach reliant primarily upon world rankings and medals won at the Olympics, and to a lesser extent, Short Course Worlds and the 2024 Worlds in Doha. We’ve also accounted for things like potential, future medal opportunities, injuries, and versatility. Long-course is weighted more heavily than short-course, though performance potential in both formats is factored into our rankings.

After a large contingent of Russian and Belarusian swimmers raced at Short Course Worlds in December, those swimmers have started to move back up the rankings after they were low on the lists last year due to lack of competition.

We’ll be breaking down the top 100 into multiple installments, so keep an eye out as they’re released.

These lists are, by nature, subjective. If you disagree, leave your thoughts/ranks in the comments.

Thank you to Daniel Takata for his help with the data and compiling the rankings. Madeline Folsom contributed to this report.

Women’s Rankings:

#60: Ingrid Wilm, Canada (2024 Rank: 57) — Canadian backstroker Ingrid Wilm took full advantage of all the major international meets last year as one of the very few swimmers who competed in both World championships and the Olympic Games. Wilm started her year by earning two World bronze medals in the 50 and 100 backstroke at the Long Course Worlds in Doha. She went on to qualify for her first Olympic Games at the Canadian Swimming Trials in May. After finishing 3rd in the 100 back in 2021, Wilm came back last year, to place 2nd and earn her spot. At the games, she finished 6th in the 100 back, and she was the prelims backstroke swimmer on Canada’s 4×100 medley relay. She also swam at the SC Worlds at the end of the year, earning an individual bronze medal in the 100 backstroke. She ended up finishing 4th in the 50 back and 29th in the 50 fly. She also medaled as a member of the 4×100 freestyle relay (bronze), and the mixed 4×100 medley (bronze), 4×50 medley (silver), and 4×50 freestyle (silver) relays.

#59: Mio Narita, Japan (2024 Rank: 42) — Mio Narita has only swam two major international meets as a senior-level swimmer, and she is quickly establishing herself as a staple in the IM events, particularly the 400. The 18-year-old Narita won the 400 IM (4:35.40) at the Japanese Olympic Trials and placed 3rd in the 200 IM (2:10.39). Her 400 time was over a second drop from her previous best of 4:36.89 from April of 2023. She went on to swim the 400 IM at the Paris Games, swimming 4:38.83, just off her best time, to finish 6th in the event. In the 2024 world rankings, Narita finished in the top 40 in three events, the 200 back (39th), 200 IM (17th), and 400 IM (8th). In 2023, Narita had a similar pattern in her 400 IM times. She went a best time at the Japanese championships to qualify for the World Championships in Fukuoka and then was not able to match that speed. If she continues to drop at the same rate, and she can make that drop happen at Worlds this year, she could be a serious threat.

#58: Abbey Connor, Australia (2024 Rank: NR) — Abbey Connor, a 19–19-year-old from Australia, is a primarily butterflyer, and her only competition out of Australia last year was the 2024 Olympic Games. At the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials, Connor swam four individual events, qualifying for the Olympics in the 200 fly with her 2nd place finish (2:08.15). She also swam the 100 fly (7th, 58.11), 100 free (43, 57.20), and the 200 free (2:01.11). The only event she added time in at this meet was her 100 freestyle where she added a second-and-a-half from her best of 55.78. At the Olympics, she was a few seconds off her best time, coming in at 2:08.15 for 7th in the final. She had four top 100 events in the 2024 world rankings, the 200 free (79th), the 400 free (70th), the 100 fly (55th), and the 200 fly (6th).

#57: Vivien Jackl, Hungary (2024 Rank: NR) — 16-year-old Viven Jackl had a couple of monster swims last year at meets in Hungary. At the Hungarian Championships in April, when she was still only 15, Jackal set a European junior record in the 400 IM, going 4:34.96 to win the event. She also medaled in the 1500 freestyle (16:14.39) at 16:14.39, and the 800 freestyle (8:30.74). She struggled slightly to maintain that speed through the summer, going on to swim at the European Junior Championships and the Olympics, her first senior international meet. She also swam the 400 IM (4:44.47) and the 1500 (16:31.25) at the Olympic Games in Paris, where she finished 14th and 15th respectively. At Hungary’s SC national championships, she picked up another title in the 400 IM (4:33.58), and she also won the 800 free (8:23.67), and co-won the 1500 free (16:03.83) in a new Hungarian Junior Record. At the 2024 SC Worlds, she performed slightly better in the 800, finishing in 8:22.27, and added a bit in the 400 IM (4:35.61). With more senior swimming experience under her belt and more time drops, Jackl could find herself in medal contention at Worlds in July.

#56: Sydney Pickrem, Canada (2024 Rank: 61) — Sydney Pickrem was another athlete who competed at both the World Championships and the Olympics. At the World Champs in Doha, Pickrem won two individual medals, a silver in the 200 IM and a bronze in the 200 breaststroke. She also swam on the prelims 4×100 medley relay, which later earned a bronze medal. Pickrem went on to qualify for the Olympics in the 200 IM and 200 breaststrokes, just missing the team with her 3rd-place finish in the 100. Her 200 IM time at trials was her 2nd best time in the event last year, dropping from the 2:08.56 she went in Doha. In Paris, she finished 9th in the 200 breaststroke (2:24.03), and 6th in the 200 IM. At SC Worlds, she finished 27th in the 100 breast, 8th in the 100 IM, and she scratched her 200 breast. Pickrem finished the year with four top 100 LC times in the 100 breast (54th), 200 breast (12th), 200 IM (5th), and 400 IM (61st).

#55: Anastasiya Shkurdai, Neutral Athletes (2024 Rank: NR) — Belarusian swimmer Anastasiya Shkurdai has been a staple in the backstroke events for years. Last year, she earned numerous finals swims and a few World Championships medals through three major meets. At the long course World Championships in February, she swam all three backstroke events, earning a bronze in the 200 at 2:09.08, she went on to swim the 100 and 200 backstroke at the games, where she finished 20th in the 100, and 8th in the 200 at 2:10.23. At the SC Worlds, she went 2:00.56 in the 200 to win the bronze. She also swam the 50 back and 100 back, qualifying for the semifinals finishing 14th in the 50, and finishing 5th in the finals of the 100. The only event she got faster in was her SC 100 backstroke, dropping to the 56.07 she went at Worlds.

#54: Alexandria Perkins, Australia (2024 Rank: NR) — Alexandria Perkins is a butterfly and sprint freestyler who only seems to be getting faster. At the World Championships in Doha, Perkins swam the 50 and 100 fly individually and participated on a few relays for Australia, only swimming the finals of the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay. She went on to qualify for the Australian Olympic team in the 100 fly, setting a new best time of 57.10 in the prelims of the event to finish 2nd. She was over half a second off this time at the Games, finishing 13th in 57.84, though even her best time would not have qualified for the final. She also swam in prelims of the silver medal-winning women’s 4×100 medley relay. At the 2024 SC World Championships, Perkins earned two bronze medals in the 50 and 100 butterfly, both of which were Oceanian records. She also swam the 50 free, placing 11th in the event.

#53: Jaclyn Barclay, Australia (2024 Rank: NR) — Australia is taking a 3rd on this list with 18-year-old Jaclyn Barclay coming in at 53rd. Barclay burst onto the senior international scene last year, earning a silver medal at her first major international competition as a senior swimmer, after winning the 100 back at the 2023 World Junior Championships. At the World Championships in Doha, Barclay ripped a blistering 2:07.03 to place 2nd in the event. This time ended up ranking Barclay 5th in the world through the end of the year. Barclay won three more medals at the meet, as a prelims swimmer on the 4×100 freestyle relay (silver), 4×200 freestyle relay (bronze), and 4×100 medley relay (gold). She ended up finishing 2nd in the 200 back (2:07.88) at the Australian Olympic Trials and 5th in the 100 back (1:00.06), qualifying for her first Olympic Games in the 200. She was not able to maintain the speed she had earlier in the year in the 200, finishing 17th at 2:10.53. She also finished in the top 20 in the 2024 world rankings in the 100 backstroke with her 59.28 from Doha, coming in at 18th.

#52: Mizuki Hirai, Japan (2024 Rank: NR) — Japan’s Mizuki Hirai is yet another junior swimmer on this list, coming in at 17 years old. Hirai also swam her first major senior international meet last year–the Olympic Games. At the Japanese Olympic Trials, she won the 100 butterfly 56.91, earning her first Olympic berth. She ended up finishing 7th at the Games, coming in at 57.19. She also swam on the women’s medley relay, which finished 5th, and on the mixed medley relay, which came in at 8th. At the SC Worlds, Hirai broadened her horizons, adding the 50 and 100 backstroke events to her lineup of the 50 and 100 fly. Her highest finish was 5th place in the 100 fly, with her time of 55.61. She also swam on five different relays for Japan, the women’s 4×100 free, 4×100 medley, and the mixed 4×50 free, 4×50 medley, and 4×100 medley.

#51: Emma Weyant, USA (2024 Rank: NR) — Emma Weyant is a staple in the 400 IM World Rankings. Weyant chooses to spend most of the year competing in the NCAA for the University of Florida, and she only swam at one of the three major international meets last year, the Olympic Games. At the U.S. Olympic Trials, she finished 5th in the 200 breast and 2nd in the 400 IM. She went on to win the bronze medal in the event at the games, swimming 4:34.94. Her time ranked her 6th in the world in 2024. She also sat in 46th in the 400 freestyle, showcasing that her freestyle skill extends to long-course meters. Her consistency in the 400 IM is what earned her the top spot in this half of the list. When she gets on the blocks for the 400 IM, she is a serious medal contender, no matter who else is there with her.