ASCA Takes Over Central States, Eastern States, and ISHOF Swim Clinics

Courtesy: American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA)

The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) has announced that it is officially taking over the management and operation of the longstanding and popular Central States Swim Clinic, Eastern States Swim Clinic, and the International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) Clinic in Fort Lauderdale, effective in 2025. These clinics, renowned for their high-caliber coach speakers and contributions to the professional development of swim coaches and athletes for more than four decades, will now be under ASCA’s expert guidance and leadership in partnership with the legendary Coach Mark Schubert.

Upcoming Clinics

44th Central States Swim Clinic

49th Eastern States Swim Clinic

Date: September 19-21, 2025

September 19-21, 2025 Location: Crowne Plaza, King of Prussia, PA

Crowne Plaza, King of Prussia, PA Registration Details: Coming soon

Fort Lauderdale ISHOF Swim Clinic

Date: Fall 2025 (Exact dates to be announced)

Fall 2025 (Exact dates to be announced) Location: In association with the International Swimming Hall of Fame

In association with the International Swimming Hall of Fame Registration Details: Coming soon

These clinics will continue their legacy of providing cutting-edge coaching techniques, training methodologies, and networking opportunities for swimming coaches, athletes, and swimming-related businesses. Exhibitors are welcome to host booths to showcase their innovative products and services.

ASCA’s Commitment to Swimming Education

ASCA’s assumption of these clinics marks a significant step forward in its mission to elevate the sport of swimming through education and professional development. By integrating these clinics into their portfolio of educational programs, ASCA aims to expand their reach, enhance the curriculum, and deliver unparalleled value to attendees.

Jennifer LaMont, Chief Executive Officer of ASCA, stated:

“The Central States and Eastern States Swim Clinics have long been pillars of professional growth for swim coaches and athletes. ASCA is honored to carry forward their tradition while adding the organizational and educational excellence that ASCA is known for. We are committed to ensuring these events continue to inspire and empower the swimming community for years to come.”

ASCA Certification Credit

Coaches attending these clinics will earn ASCA educational credits (ACE), applicable toward ASCA certification requirements. Additionally, ASCA’s Level 2 Stroke School, taught by Russell Mark, will be offered at each clinic.

Secure Your Spot Today!