Air Force’s Winterfield, UNLV’s Tereshchenko Earn WAC Men’s Swim & Dive Weekly Honors

ARLINGTON, Texas – Air Force’s James Winterfield and UNLV’s Dima Tereshchenko have been named the University Credit Union Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Week, for the competition week ending on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Winterfield, a junior, collected four individual top two finishes including three victories in Air Force’s tri-meet with BYU and Colorado Mesa. Winterfield won the 100 butterfly with a conference third-best time of 47.36, the 200 IM with the seventh-best time in the WAC of 1:47.69, and the 200 butterfly in 1:48.82, the ninth-best conference mark. Winterfield also clocked in the 10th fastest 100 backstroke time in the WAC, finishing second in the event in 48.65 seconds.

Tereshchenko, a senior, claimed both diving events in UNLV’s dual meet victory over Wyoming. Tereshchenko achieved NCAA Zone qualifying scores of 356.55 in the 3-meter event and 308.63 in the 1-meter dive.

2024-25 University Credit Union WAC Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Awards

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

James Winterfield, Jr., Air Force (Jan. 29)

Mark Kovacsics, Jr., California Baptist (Jan. 22)

Caleb Ozenne, Jr., Wyoming (Jan. 15)

Harper Houk, Gr., Grand Canyon (Jan. 8)

Daniel Nicusan, Sr., UNLV (Dec. 19)

Daniel Nicusan, Sr., UNLV (Dec. 9)

Remi Fabiani, Sr., California Baptist (Nov. 27)

James Winterfield, Jr., Air Force (Nov. 13)

Batu Servi, Fr., Grand Canyon (Nov. 6)

Andrew Ravegum, So., Wyoming, (Oct. 30)

Kiril Stepanov, Fr., UNLV (Oct. 23)

Daniel Nicusan, Sr., UNLV (Oct. 9)

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Dima Tereshchenko, Sr., UNLV (Jan. 29)

Gael Jimenez, Jr., California Baptist (Jan. 22)

Bruno Grau, So., Wyoming (Jan. 15)

Omar Elsayed, Fr., Grand Canyon (Jan. 8)

Alex Vazquez, So., UNLV (Dec. 19)

Alex Vazquez, So., UNLV (Dec. 9)

Gael Jimenez, Jr., California Baptist (Nov. 27)

Omar Elsayed, Fr., Grand Canyon (Nov. 13)

Alex Vazquez, So., UNLV (Nov. 6)

Mario Del Valle, So., California Baptist (Oct. 30)

Mario Del Valle, So., California Baptist (Oct. 9)