2025 Aussie OW Championships: Japan Gets Edge Over Host Nation In Mixed Relay

2025 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 Swimming Australia Open Water Championships entered day two with the session’s agenda holding the boys’ and girls’ respective 14- and 15-year-old 5k races and the mixed 4×1.25k relay.

The mixed relay saw the nation of Japan get to the time pad first, with the foursome of Misa Okuzono, Kiyomi Tani, Ryo Nakamitsu and Kazushi Imafuku collectively clocking a time of 1:01:04.20.

That outing was enough to hold a comfortable advantage over the next-closest bunch, North Coast’s ‘A’ squad of Rosie Wilson, Bianca Monaco, Adam Sudlow and Kyle Lee.

Bronze went to Emily Broun, Brianca Crisp, Dylan Murphy and Thomas Raymond who represented Noosa’s ‘A’ team.

As for the Japanese squad, member Okuzono told Swimming Australia post-race, “We like the sea here, it is very tough and we think Australia is beautiful. It makes it very exciting to have big waves and there are jellyfish, we feel this is real … to swim here.”

23-year-old Lee, who won yesterday’s 10k open water race for the open men, said, “It never gets easy. I knew I had Tommy (Raymond) right behind me and Japan was in front but my teammates put me in a really good position. In the end I guess Japan was just too strong and we weren’t able to catch them.

“But I love conditions like today … they provide opportunities to create gaps and just throws another element in the mix that you wouldn’t get on a flatter day. So I think if you can use the conditions to your advantage that’s a win.

“And it’s very special to share the gold with three other teammates and watching everyone swim so well, it motives you to also perform the best you can. We’re all very happy with our performance.”

St. Peters Western’s Olivia Galea won the 15-year-old girls’ 5k contest, with today’s outing checking in as just her thrid-ever open water swim.

Galea told Swimming Australia about her performance, “My game plan today was to just break away as quickly as possible. I like to do a pre-brief before going into the race, so I kind of knew that I’d be a little bit ahead, but I didn’t expect to be that far ahead!”

“I was like ‘holy hell’ this is hard. I just kept telling myself to stay on top of the waves but I was getting smashed, it’s pretty choppy out there.

“I’d love to make it to the Olympics one day and I hope to break world records. I’m not there yet, but it’s a good goal to have.

“Water conditions were pretty choppy today. Lots of waves and lots of stingers. I actually almost swallowed one of them so that’s not good at all.”

Boys 14yrs 5km Open Water

Kobi Mead (SLC Aquadot) 1:02:59.10 Ashton Bone (Gosford Stingrays) 1:03:37.30 Carter McGee (Cranbrook) 1:06:53.60

Boys 15yrs 5km Open Water

Thomas Valassis (Revesby Workers) 1:02:44.80 William Thorpe (St Peters) 1:02:44.80 Finn Kelly (Nepean) 1:04:28.50

Girls 14yrs 5km Open Water

Mackenzie Wyeth (Rocky City) 1:06:57.90 Delinda Thompson (Nepean) 1:08:22.40 Lexi Mulcahy (Carlile) 1:08:22.80

Girls 15yrs 5km Open Water