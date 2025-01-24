Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Flag Mishap Causes Chaos On Day 1 Of 2025 Kosuke Kitajima Cup

2025 KOSUKE KITAJIMA CUP

  • Friday, January 24th – Sunday, January 26th
  • Tokyo Aquatics Center, Tokyo, Japan
  • LCM (50m)
A mishap ruined the flow of action on day one of the 2025 Kosuke Kitajima Cup at Tokyo Aquatics Center.

The backstroke flags were in the incorrect position for the women’s 400m IM final tonight which rendered multiple competitors crashing into the wall or missing their turns entirely due to not being able to accurately count their strokes.

Instead of sitting at 5m from the wall, the flags flew at 2.5m.

According to Chief Referee Takanori Awai, the race started without the referees and officials noticing the mistake.

Per a report in Spinochi, Awai finally noticed when several athletes hit their heads during the 150-meter turn.

“Some athletes hit their heads and suffered whiplash-like conditions. This should never have happened. As far as I know, this has never happened before,” he said. (Spinochi)

The women’s 400m IM will be re-run tomorrow while swimmers in the race were encouraged to go to the hospital to get checked out, even if they didn’t feel any after-effects.

The men’s and women’s 200m back event was contested earlier in the session without incident as was the men’s 400m IM final which took place after the women’s.

mike
4 minutes ago

Shame on officiating in this instance. They are lucky this didn’t result in injury to one of the athletes. This could have ruined a season, or worse resulted in life altering injury for someone.

CasualSwimmer
19 minutes ago

I had a meet where the flags just fell into the pool mid 200 backstroke when i was in college, thankfully nobody was hurt but it still made me anxious at every turn for a couple of weeks

cow from china
27 minutes ago

What on earth

