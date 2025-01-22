2025 Kosuke Kitajima Cup Represents World Championships Qualifying Opportunity

2025 KOSUKE KITAJIMA CUP

Friday, January 24th – Sunday, January 26th

Tokyo Aquatics Center, Tokyo, Japan

LCM (50m)

On Friday, the 2025 Kosuke Kitajima Cup is set to kick-off from the Tokyo Aquatics Center, site of swimming action at the 2020 Olympic Games. The 3-day competition represents one of three annual ‘K’ meets, with both the annual Konami Open and Kirara Cup taking place next month.

This competition represents a qualifying opportunity for swimmers to etch their names onto the Japanese roster for this year’s World Championships. The primary qualification meet is the Japan Swim slated for April.

New for the Kosuke Kitajima Cup is the fact that 50m distances of each discipline will be held as a three-round knockout competition with 10 competitors narrowed down to 4 and then finally a head-to-head final battle.

Although we’re waiting on official entries, we know the following competitors are expected to appear: