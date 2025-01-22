Michigan Sweeps Ohio State for First Wins In Four Years

Michigan vs Ohio State

Ann Arbor, MI

January 17, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Team Scores Women’s Team Scores #7 Michigan 197.5 — #13 Ohio State 102.5 Men’s Team Scores #13 Michigan 188 — #11 Ohio State 112



Michigan hosted Ohio State this weekend for their rivalry meet, and Michigan came out with a vengeance after losing the last three years in a row to the Buckeyes. The Michigan men’s and women’s teams both took home wins for the first time since 2019-2020.

Women’s Recap:

The Michigan women had an absolutely dominant performance over Ohio State, winning all but two events, including wins in both relays.

The 200 medley relay went to the Michigan ‘A’ team of Lexi Greenhawt (24.79), Letitia Sim (27.50), Brady Kendall (23.17), and Lindsay Flynn (21.23) went 1:36.69, coming in three seconds ahead of the Ohio State ‘A’ team’s time of 1:39.18.

Michigan also took the 400 freestyle relay with Stephanie Balduccini (49.65), Brady Kendall (49.66), Claire Newman (49.37), and Lindsay Flynn (48.11) stopping the clock at 3:16.79 to beat the Michigan ‘B’ relay’s 3:19.63. Ohio State came in at 3:21.01.

Senior Letitia Sim took home three event titles, winning the 100 breast (1:00.49), the 200 breast (2:10.66) and the 200 IM (1:59.24). Her 200 breast and 200 IM were new season best times for her, improving her 200 breast from the 2:11.77 she went vs Indiana last week and her 200 IM from 2:00.25 from the Georgia Tech Fall Invitational.

There were two swimmers who won two individual events for Michigan, one was freshman Rebecca Diaconescu who is continuing to make her mark. Diaconescu started the day with a win in the 1000, coming in at 9:42.66. She went on to win the 500 in 4:47.89. Diaconescu has been faster in both events this season.

Senior Lindsay Flynn also took two event wins, coming in first in the 50 free at 22.11 and the 100 free at 48.41.

Stephanie Balduccini (200 free- 1:46.81), Casey Chung (100 back- 53.67), Hannah Bellard (200 fly- 1:58.02), and Brady Kendall (100 fly- 53.57) rounded out the Michigan swimming event winners.

Michigan also won the 3-Meter diving event with junior Kiarra Milligan scoring 354.53 points.

The Ohio State women picked up two event wins. Freshman Delia Lloyd won the 200 backstroke in 1:57.75, and diver Paola Pineda took the 1-Meter event with her score of 327.38.

Men’s Recap

The Michigan men had a similarly dominant performance over Ohio State, only giving up the win in three events.

The Wolverines started the day with an event win in the 200 medley relay. Jack Wilkening (21.61), Ozan Kalafat (24.26), Tyler Ray (20.22), and Bence Szabados (19.38) went 1:25.47 to win the event by two seconds over the Ohio State ‘A’ relay

Two of the swimmers on this relay went on to win one of their individual events as well. Jack Wilkening, who swam backstroke, went on to win the 100 back in 47.15, and Bence Szabados, who swam freestyle, won the 50 free in 19.87.

Tyler Ray, who swam fly on the medley, was the only male swimmer to win two individual events. Ray swept the butterflies, coming in at 1:45.26 in the 200 and 46.74 in the 100.

Michigan continued to prove their distance prowess, putting two different swimmers on the top of the distance freestyle podiums. Freshman Jon Jontvedt won the 1000 free in 9:05.34, and senior Eduardo Moraes won the 500 free in 4:23.75.

The other Michigan event winners were Gal Cohen Groumi in the 100 free (43.34), Eitan Ben Shitrit won the 200 back (1:44.92), and Colin Geer took the 200 IM (1:45.85).

Michigan diver Cameron Gammage took the top spot in both diving events, scoring 389.40 on the 1-Meter and 408.68 on the 3-Meter.

Ohio State won three events, two individuals and one relay.

The Buckeyes took the 400 freestyle relay in 2:55.65 with the team of Tomas Navikonis (44.50), Daniel Baltes (43.90), Mario McDonald (43.68), Cornelius Jahn (43.57).

Navikonis, a junior, also won the 200 freestyle, coming in at 1:35.72, and fellow junior Tristan Jankovics won the 200 breaststroke at 1:57.87.