Reason #1 to Make the Switch to Commit: The Best Support in Swimming

When it comes to managing your swim team, having the right tools is important—but having the right support is game-changing. At Commit Swimming, we don’t just provide a world-class platform; we provide an unbeatable team that’s there to ensure your success every step of the way.

Our commitment to customer support is simple: we treat your success as our own. Whether you’re a coach with decades of experience or just starting out, our support team is always ready to answer your questions, solve problems, and help you get the most out of Commit.

But don’t just take our word for it—our customers have spoken.

94% of Commit users rate our support as ‘excellent.’

Here’s what some of our users have to say:

“Perfect answer and also covered extra topics just in case.”

“Very quick response. They were very helpful.”

“Fantastic service once again from Jason, sorting out all my problems.”

“Thank you, as always for a prompt and very helpful response!”

“I’ve known you guys forever and used the app for years. Always a pleasure. Btw, love the video instruction- nice touch.”

“Commit swimming is awesome. Thank you for providing a quality customer experience!”

“The reply was informative and helped resolve the problem. The promptness of the reply was amazing. Great customer service!”

“Thank you, this makes it so easy. I really appreciate the video!”

What sets Commit’s support apart?

Fast yet Thoughtful Response Times: Got a question? We’ll get back to you swiftly and helpfully.

Industry Expertise: Our team has a combined 40 years of swimming industry experience, so you’ll always get advice that works for your program.

We Care About Your Success: When you reach out to us, you’re not just a number—you’re part of the Commit family.

Switching to Commit Swimming doesn’t just give you the tools to manage your team effectively—it gives you peace of mind, knowing you’ll never face challenges alone.

Are you ready to experience a whole new level of support?

