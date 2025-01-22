$50k Up For Grabs At 2025 Swimming Australia Open Water Championships

2025 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 Swimming Australia Open Water Championships are set to begin tomorrow, Thursday, January 23rd with more than 400 athletes slated to race. The 4-day affair attracts not only emerging and veteran talent from within the host nation but also from Japan, Singapore, Great Britain and beyond as a record field of 15 international swimmers will be participating.

This year’s edition of the competition serves as a selection meet for the 2025 World Aquatics Open Water World Championships slated for Singapore this July.

The first and second-ranked eligible Australian athletes in both genders who accrue the most points based on the Combined Point Score from this competition and the World Aquatics 10k World Series qualifying event will be selected for the Australian World Championships team.

But that’s not the only benefit being hunted, as the top 8 finishers of the men’s and women’s 10k fields are also seeking their share of the $50,000 AUS (~$31,000 USD) prize purse on offer.

Key Entrants:

Bailey Armstrong

Robert Bonsall

Leah Crisp (GBR)

Madeleine Gough

Chelsea Gubecka

Kazushi Imafuku (JPN)

Moesha Johnson

Chantal Liew (SGP)

Taylor Martin

Misa Okuzono (JPN)

Thomas Raymond

Nick Sloman

Ginerva Taddeucci (ITA)

Rosie Wilson