2024 World Championships Day 3 Prelims Preview: Daniel Wiffen Takes On The LCM 800 Free

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third day of the 2024 World Championships in Doha is nearly upon us. This will be another lighter prelims session with only four individual events.

DAY 3 PRELIMS EVENTS:

Men’s 50 breast

Women’s 200 free

Men’s 200 fly

Men’s 800 free

After capturing gold last night in the 100 breast, Nic Fink (along with most of the other finalists) will return to action in the 50 breaststroke. Fink will look to reclaim his title from 2022 after finishing 2nd in this event last summer to China’s Qin Haiyang, who is absent this year. World Record holder Adam Peaty finished 3rd in last night’s 100, and comes in to this event with 2nd-fastest season best behind Nicolo Martinenghi.

The lone event on deck for the women for this session is the 200 freestyle. Siobhan Haughey is the favorite in this event with a season best time of 1:54.08, putting her over a second ahead of the rest of the field. Haughey was 4th in this last summer, but the entire podium from 2023 is missing this time around. Haughey’s biggest competition may come from

Returning World Championship medalists Krzysztof Chmielewski of Poland and Tomoru Honda from Japan headline the men’s 200 fly. It’s difficult to point to either one as the favorite — Chmielewski has been training in the United States at USC and has not gotten a whole lot of long course racing in, while Honda, who owns the faster career best of the two, may be focusing more on Japan’s upcoming Olympic Trials.

Ahmed Hafnaoui comes into the men’s 800 free as the defending champion and is seeded 1st by over two seconds. Hafnaoui was the favorite in the 400 earlier in the meet as well, however, missed the final with a 17th place finish out of the heats. Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen, the 4th place finisher in this event last summer, is another swimmer to keep an eye on. He’s coming off of a recent world performance in the SCM version of the 800, and owns the 2nd-fastest career best of the field behind Hafnaoui.