2024 World Championships Day 2 Prelims Preview: Can the U.S. Sweep the 100 Backstroke?

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Even in the absence of many of the world’s top swimmers, the first day of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships did not disappoint. Day two’s preliminary session should be much shorter than yesterday’s with only five individual events scheduled.

DAY 2 PRELIMS EVENTS:

Women’s 100 back

Men’s 100 back

Women’s 100 breast

Men’s 200 free

Women’s 1500 free

The first event up for both the women and men is the 100 backstroke. Headlining the women’s field is Claire Curzan, who was absent from the 2023 World Championships after missing U.S. team. Despite not competing at Worlds, Curzan still managed to post the 4th-fastest time in the world last year with a 58.35 at the U.S. Open, making her a clear favorite here in Doha.

The U.S. has a solid chance to sweep the 100 backstroke, as Hunter Armstrong comes in as the top seed on the men’s side. Armstrong took bronze in this event last summer, and is one of only two finalists to return in 2024. The other finalist from 2023 is Ksawery Masiuk from Poland, who was 6th in Fukuoka and owns a personal best time of 52.58.

Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte will look to defend her World Championship title in the women’s 100 breast. Although Meilutyte does not hold the fastest season best time of the field, her career best of 1:04.35 puts her over a second ahead of the next fastest swimmer in the field. Other swimmers to keep an eye on include Mona McSharry and Benedetta Pilato, with McSharry being a returning finalist from 2023 and Pilato a World Champion from 2022.

After breaking the World Record in the 100 freestyle as the lead-off of China’s 4×100 free relay, Pan Zhanle will be back in action in the men’s 200 free. Pan is entered on a relatively slower season best time, but owns a career best of 1:44.65, putting him right up there with the top seed, Hwang Sun-Woo. Coming off his incredible performance in the 100 free, it will be interesting to see what Pan has in store for the 200.

Rounding out day two’s preliminary events is the women’s 1500 freestyle. With Katie Ledecky out of the picture this year, Italy’s Simona Quadarella headlines the field as last year’s silver medalist. Quadarella biggest competition will likely come from China’s Li Bingjie, who opted out of the 800 this year to focus on the 200, 400 and this race. In addition to the gold medal, Bingjie is well positioned to go after Wang Jianjiahe’s Chinese and Asian record of 15:41.49.