Brown, Cornell Produce Top Performances At Boston Winter Open

2024 Boston Winter Open

BOSTON – Brown men’s and women’s swimming and diving concluded day one of the Boston Winter Open with five wins on Friday evening in the FitRec Competition Pool.

Matt Williamson won the 500 yard free (4:29.08), Jack Butera finished atop the leaderboard in the 200 yard IM (1:49.35), Nathan DePiero and Jerry O’Mara finished first and second, respectively, in the 50 yard free and Brown’s Chris Ma , DePiero, O’Mara and Aaron Martin won the 400 yard free, finishing in 2:59.24.

Isabelle Shapiro finished with a time of 2:00.55 to win the event. In the 50-yard free, Lily Robinson , Kellie Willhite and Gianna Miller finished 2-3-4.

BOSTON – Brown men’s and women’s swimming and diving capped off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday with several victories in the Boston Winter Opener at FitRec Competition Pool.

MORNING SESSION

In the morning sessions, Yvonne Jia and Nathan DePiero won the 100-yard butterfly (55.82), Emily Clements topped the 400-yard IM leaderboard (4:26.59), Jack Butera and Lily Welsh won the 100-yard breaststroke (55.58 and 56.27, respectively) and Zach Le-Nguyen won the 100-yard backstroke (49.11).

The men’s and women’s 200-yard medley relay teams also won their respective events. The women’s team consisted of Welsh, Kellie Willhite , Rebecca Waterson , and Lily Robinson ), while Le-Nguyen, Nick Clark , DePiero, and Aaron Martin ) represented Brown’s relay squad.

In the diving events, the 1650-yard freestyle was won by Matt Williamson (15:43.22), Megan Aho earned victories in the 3-meter diving (275.25) and 1-meter diving, with Nicholas Shen doing the same on the men’s side.

TRIALS

Welsh won the 100-yard free trial with a time of 53.07, Jerry O’Mara earned the 100-yard backstroke (49.55) win, and DePiero picked up the win in the 50-yard breaststroke (20.27).

EVENING

Five additional victories came in the evening, with Isabelle Shapiro’s 200 breaststroke win, Le-Nguyen collecting the 200-yard backstroke win, Gianna Miller and DePiero registering wins in the 100-yard free, and Zehra Bilgin finishing atop the leaderboard in the 200-yard butterfly (2:00.01).

NEXT

The Ivy Championships await both programs, with the women hosting the 2024 Ivy League Championship in the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. Action will be streamed live on ESPN+.

BOSTON — It was a successful day one of the BU Winter Open for the Cornell women’s swimming and diving on Friday night from Fit Rec Competition, as the team earned multiple season-best finishes and a victory in the 400 freestyle relay.

The first event of the evening came in the 500 freestyle, with Lexie Vanderloo as the lone Big Red entry. The junior had an excellent race, swimming a season-best 5:08.79 to earn a third-place finish and the first podium of the evening. Cornell’s top finishes carried over into the 200 IM, as Sophia Tsai earned bronze (2:10.36), while Madeline Ferreira shaved almost two seconds off her seeded time and swam her second-best split of 30.66 over the final 50 yards to earn fifth with a 2:10.47.

Four Big Red entries competed in the 50 freestyle, led by Victoria Zhang, as the junior grabbed the lone top-five finish in the event with a 24.02. Quinn Rinkus was the second-highest finishing swimmer for Cornell, swimming a season-best 24.52 to finish 18th overall. Angelica Sih (24.90) and Bahar Demirkiran (24.91) also notched their best swims of the season in the event, shaving a combined 0.32 off to finish 30th and 31st.

The final event of the night was the best swim of the night for the Big Red, as the quartet of Alex Syrkin, Vanderloo, Ferreira, and Demirkiran earned the top spot by over a second ahead of Northeastern’s A-Relay team in the 400 freestyle relay (3:35.45). The time was also another best of the season by almost five seconds.

Cornell also had some swimmers compete in time trials in session two of Friday’s meet. Those results are below. The Big Red is back in action for the final day of the BU Winter Open tomorrow afternoon at noon, with streaming of the event beginning at 6 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

TIME TRIAL RESULTS

100 Butterfly

Alex Syrkin (58.97)

200 Freestyle

Angelica Sih (1:54.88)

100 Breaststroke

Quinn Rinkus (1:06.71)

200 Butterfly

Joey Misailidis (2:08.50)

Lexie Vanderloo (2:13.08)

BOSTON — The Cornell men’s swimming and diving team had season-best swims during day one of the Boston University Winter Open on Friday night from FitRec Competition Pool. The Big Red earned two podium finishes over the four events held.

Junior Vlad Gilszmer started the night with a bang within the 500 freestyle, shaving almost two seconds off his seeded time to finish in second place (4:35.80), a second ahead of Brown’s Zach Le-Nguyen. That time is also a season-best for the Mukilteo, Wash. native, beating his time from the 2023 Zippy Invitational earlier this season.

Cornell had four entries in the 200 IM and snagged two top-five finishes. Sophomore Reid Brophy led the way for the Big Red, taking bronze (1:50.78), while freshman Michael Wywrocki had his best swim of the year, knocking almost three seconds off his seeded time to earn fourth (1:51.69). Lance Borgers (sixth – 1:56.51) and Luc Francis (11th -1:59.11) also competed in the event for the first time this season for the red and white. Three Big Red swimmers competed in the 50 freestyle (Pearce Bailey, Kyle Pro, and Mark Rydberg). All three finished in the top ten, as Bailey (20.90) and Pro (20.91) finished third and fourth, and Rydberg grabbed seventh (21.15).

The final event of the night came with a runner-up spot in the 400 freestyle relay, as Bailey swam a team-best 45.09 split over his two lengths to help lead the Big Red to a 3:03.23, over five seconds ahead of Brown’s B-Relay team.

Cornell hits the pool for the final day of competition beginning at noon on Saturday from Massachusetts, with streaming starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN Plus. Tomorrow’s events list is below.

BOSTON — The Cornell women’s swimming and diving team closed out its final competition before the Ivy League Championships with more season-bests and podium finishes on day two of the Boston University Winter Open on Saturday from FitRec Competition Pool.

Victoria Zhang and Madeline Ferreira represented the Big Red in the first swimming event of the morning session in the 100 butterfly. Both recorded season-bests in the event, as Zhang earned bronze (56.69), while Ferreria finished 0.30 seconds behind to earn sixth (56.99). Two more swimmers clocked their first swims of the session four events later, as Alex Syrkin (1:57.58 – 14th) and Bahar Demirkiran (1:58.39 – 17th) represented Cornell in the 200 freestyle.

Two more season-best finishes came down the pipeline for Quinn Rinkus (1:06.04) and Joey Misailidis (1:06.73), shaving over a second combined off their seeded times in the 100 breaststroke to earn fourth and seventh. Sophia Tsai also recorded a season-best in the 100 backstroke with a final time of 58.24, four spots ahead of senior teammate Angelica Sih (59.03). The lone relay race of the early session was a podium position for the Big Red, as Sih, Misailidis, Ferreira, and Zhang grabbed bronze by 0.55 seconds over Boston University’s B-Team in the 200 medley relay. In the final swimming event of the first session, Lexie Vanderloo swam past the competition to earn gold in the 1650 freestyle by knocking over 30 seconds off her seeded time to finish at 17:53.00.

Cornell also had one diver in action on the day, as Elina Natarajan earned season-bests in the 1 meter (250.20 – fourth) and 3 meter (226.65 – sixth).

The top-five finishes continued early in the evening session for the Big Red, as Tsai, Demirkiran, Rinkus, and Zhang finished just 0.28 seconds behind Northeastern’s A-Team to earn bronze in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.64) and Sih earning fifth in the 200 backstroke (2:06.92). Cornell’s largest pool of swimmers came in the 100 freestyle as four suited up for the red and white. Zhang was the top finisher of the four, earning second (52.01), followed by Tsai (52.76 – 10th), Rinkus (54.03 – 17th), and Demirkiran (54.85 – 23rd). Misailidis was the lone representative in the 200 breaststroke an event later, taking home the top spot by over a second with a season-best 2:22.06.



Two more events rounded out the evening session in the 200 butterfly and 400 medley relay. Ferreria (2:09.28 – eighth) and Syrkin (2:11.67 – 10th) represented in the 200, while the quartet of Sih, Misailidis, Syrkin, and Vanderloo rounded out the meet with a bang, earning the top spot in the 400 by over five seconds.



UP NEXT

Cornell will return to the pool for postseason play when it travels to Rhode Island for the 2024 Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships. The four-day event begins Wednesday Feb. 21 and runs until Saturday, Feb. 24, with each day of action to be streamed on ESPN Plus. The Big Red will look to beat its 552 point performance from a year ago that put them seventh in the final team standings.

BOSTON — The Cornell men’s swimming and diving team finished its regular season with more season best performances on day two of the Boston University Winter Open on Saturday from FitRec Competition Pool.

The morning session opened with the 100 butterfly as Michael Wywrocki was the lone representative for the Big Red. The freshman bested his seeded time by three-hundredths of a second to earn a fifth-place finish on the final leaderboard. Reid Brophy was next in the pool for the Big Red in the 400 IM, as the sophomore put down a race-best 25.34 split over the opening 50 yards to snag a wire-to-wire victory with a 4:02.49. Cornell’s biggest representation in a race came two events later, with three swimmers competing in the 200 freestyle. Vlad Gilszmer led the way, beating his seeded time by just under a second to grab fifth (1:40.85). Kyle Pro slotted right behind his teammate with a 1:41.39 to earn sixth. Lance Borgers was the final finisher for the Big Red, shaving almost ten seconds off his seeded time to finish 12th (1:45.82).

Luc Francis (58.11) and Pearce Bailey (58.34) represented the Big Red in the 100 breaststroke, grabbing 11th and 12th with 0.23 seconds separating the two times, while Wywrocki made his second appearance of the day with a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke, earning a final time of 50.80.

Cornell’s final race in the morning came in the 200 medley relay, as Wywrocki, Brophy, Pro, and Bailey combined for a silver (1:32.34). Bailey had the best split in the event, putting together a 20.22 as the anchor for the Big Red.

Senior Gabe Hartmann also hit the diving board for the Big Red during the morning session, setting new season bests in the 1 meter (303.45 – second) and 3 meter (318.45 – third) to wrap up the morning session for Cornell.

The evening session started with some fireworks for Cornell, as Bailey, Brophy, Gilszmer, and Mark Rydberg took home the top spot in the 200 freestyle relay by over two seconds, clocking in a final time of 1:22.67. The top finishes also carried over to the 100 freestyle, as all four entries earned a spot in the top ten. Pro led the way with a bronze (45.50), followed by Bailey (45.52 – sixth), Rydberg (46.16 – eighth), and Gilzsmer (46.20 – ninth).



Luc Francis followed up his 11th-place showing from the 100 breaststroke earlier in the day with a season-best 2:08.74 to grab seventh overall, three spots ahead of his team in Borgers (2:11.17). And similar to the women’s, the men’s 400 medley relay team ended the two-day meet in style, as Wywrocki, Brophy, Pro, and Bailey nabbed the top spot by over 12 seconds ahead of Colgate’s A-Team.



UP NEXT

The Big Red has an 18 day stretch to prepare for the 2024 Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships, which run Wednesday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, March 2 from Blodgett Pool in Massachusetts. All four days of competition will be available to stream on ESPN Plus. Cornell will also be looking to avenge a seventh-place finish during last season’s Ivy Championships.