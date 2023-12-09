2023 Winter Juniors – West Day 4 Prelims: Leah Hayes Axes 200 Fly for 100 free, 200 Breast

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Day 4 Scratches

Day 4 of the 2023 Winter Juniors – West meet will begin with heats of the 200 back 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. In the early afternoon, we will continue with the slower heats of the 1650 free.

In the girls’ meet, Leah Hayes dropped the 200 fly to concentrate on the 100 free and 200 breast. Emma Sayers also scratched the fly; she is swimming the 200 breast instead.

Carli Cronk scratched out of 200 back to focus on 200 fly.

Camden Doane pulled out of the 200 breast; she is swimming the 200 back and 200 fly.

Logan Noguchi dropped the 100 free to focus on the 200 fly.

Girls’ 200 back

#19 Carli Cronk, Alamo Area Aquatics 1:58.15

Boys’ 200 back

#23 Brayden Capen, Academy Bullets 1:47.47

Girls’ 100 free

None

Boys’ 100 free

#10 Jeremy Kelly, Nitro Swimming 44.12

#20 Logan Noguchi, Rose Bowl Aquatics 44.73

#22 Ian Everett, Tsunami Swim Team 44.76

Girls’ 200 breast

#23 Camden Doane, King Aquatic Club 2:14.80

Boys’ 200 breast

None

Girls’ 200 fly

#19 Leah Hayes , Fox Valley Park District 2:00.27

Boys’ 200 fly