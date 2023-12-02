2023 US Open Day 4 Finals Scratch Report: Carson Foster Pulls Out of the 200 Fly

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The final session of the 2023 US Open will be underway shortly in Greensboro. Tonight’s finals session will feature finals of the 1500 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. There were very few scratches for this session, including only one in the ‘A’ finals.

That scratch came from Carson Foster, who came in 7th in the men’s 200 fly prelims this morning but has pulled out of the event for tonight. That means Foster’s meet is over, as he was not in any other events today. He swam fairly well this morning, clocking a 1:57.96. While that time is a bit off his personal best of 1:53.67, Foster was right in line with the other Americans in the field outside of Trenton Julian, who was 3rd with a 1:56.22. Zach Harting and Luca Urlando were both within 0.3 seconds off Foster this morning.

Outside of the Foster scratch, there were a pair of scratches out of the ‘B’ finals. Teagan O’Dell, a Mission Viejo 17-year-old, came in 16th in the women’s 200 back this morning and has scratched the event. Like Foster, that means her meet is over, as she has no other events today. O’Dell clocked a 2:13.56 this morning. She’s one of the best and brightest young up-and-coming women’s backstrokers in the US, boasting a personal best of 2:08.09 in the event.

Tia Salcutan was called up to the ‘B’ final in O’Dell’s absence.

NC State’s Abby Arens took 16th in the women’s 200 breast this morning with a 2:32.45 and has scratched the event tonight. As was the case with the other two scratches, Arens has no other events today. Tennessee’s Alexis Yager was bumped into the ‘B’ final with Arens’ scratch.