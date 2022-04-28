2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Night two of the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials brought more stunning performances from America’s best swimmers.

Though two swimmers came away with new U.S. Open Records, three swimmers actually performed faster than the previous times on the books. The men’s 50 butterfly showcased sprint titans Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew square off in a rematch of the 2018 U.S. National Championships in which Andrew got the better of Dressel. Tonight, Dressel held off Andrew, touching in 22.84 to Andrew’s 22.87. Both times were under the previous 13-year-old record of 22.91 from 2009.

Moments before Dressel and Andrew squared off, Phoebe Bacon lowered the U.S. Open Record in the 200 backstroke, punching her ticket to Budapest.

2021 Trials champions Katie Ledecky and Kieran Smith defended their titles in the 200 freestyle, while Lilly King topped the podium in the women’s 200 breaststroke, while Nic Fink and Charlie Swanson tied for first in a dramatic men’s 200 breaststroke. Ryan Murphy put up the world’s fastest time in the men’s 200 backstroke to secure his spot on the world championship team. Claire Curzan and Dressel finished things off with victories in the 50 fly, though each had already qualified for the team in the 100 freestyle.

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Podium:

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Podium:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

Podium:

Lilly King, Indiana Swim Club – 2:21.19 Kate Douglass, Virginia – 2:21.43 Annie Lazor, Indiana Swim Club – 2:21.91 Anna Keating, Virginia – 2:24.62 Lydia Jacoby, Seward – 2:26.60 Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 2:27.60 Ella Nelson, Virginia – 2:29.07 Josie Panitz, Ohio State – 2:29.78

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

Podium:

Nic Fink, MAAC / Charlie Swanson, Nova of Virginia – 2:08.84 – Jake Foster, Texas – 2:09.73 Will Licon, Longhorn Aquatics – 2:11.03 AJ Pouch, Virginia Tech – 2:11.14 Josh Matheny, Indiana University – 2:11.14 Tommy Cope, Indiana Swim Club – 2:12.84 Maxwell Reich, Indiana University – 2:15.04

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Podium:

Phoebe Bacon, Unattached – 2:05.08 Rhyan White, Alabama – 2:05.13 Regan Smith, Unattached – 2:05.65 Isabelle Stadden, Unattached – 2:09.69 Reilly Tiltmann, Virginia – 2:10.15 Kennedy Noble, Phoenix Swim Club – 2:10.53 Natalie Mannion, Commonwealth – 2:10.81 Jo Jo Ramey, Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 2:10.92

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Podium:

Ryan Murphy, Cal – 1:55.01 Shaine Casas, Unattached – 1:55.46 Jack Aikins, Virginia – 1:56.29 Hunter Tapp, NC State – 1:56.79 Destin Lasco, Unattached – 1:57.31 Keaton Jones, Neptune – 1:57.97 Josh Zuchowski, FAST – 1:58.44 Sam Stewart, Unattached – 1:58.80

Women’s 50 Butterfly

Podium:

Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 25.49 Torri Huske, Unattached – 25.68 Kelsi Dahlia, Cardinal Aquatics – 25.71 Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 25.97 Sarah Thompson, Missouri – 26.06 Natalie Hinds, Unattached – 26.18 Gabi Albiero, University of Louisville – 26.51 Beata Nelson, Wisconsin Aquatics – 26.53

Men’s 50 Butterfly

Podium:

Caeleb Dressel, Gator Swim Club – 22.84 Michael Andrew, MA Academy – 22.87 Maxime Rooney, Pleasanton Seahawks – 23.25 Dalton Lowe, University of Louisville – 23.77 Zach Harting, Cardinal Aquatics – 23.81 Ilya Kharun, Sandpipers of Nevada – 23.90 Coleman Stewart, Wolfpack – 23.91 Carl Bloebaum, Mason Manta Rays – 24.33

All B Finals