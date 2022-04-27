Phoebe Bacon Downs Missy Franklin’s US Open Record With 2:05.08 In Greensboro

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

During the second night of racing at the 2022 US World Championships Trials, Olympian Phoebe Bacon swam to 200 backstroke victory in US Open record fashion. Bacon threw down a 2:05.08 200 to nab first place and take out Missy Franklin‘s former US Open record of 2:05.68, which she swam in 2013.

Bacon’s new record marks her first time under 2:06 in the event and is an improvement upon the 2:06.40 personal best that the swam last summer at the Olympics. Bacon made her Olympic debut for the USA at Tokyo 2020 and placed 5th overall in the final.

Phoebe Bacon is now the 3rd-fastest American woman in the history of the event behind world and American record-holder Regan Smith, and former world record-holder Missy Franklin and Rhyan White. She passes Rhyan White and Maya DiRado in the rankings who were previously 3rd and 4th.

All-Time American Women’s 200 Backstroke Rankings (LCM)

This marks the second Trials meet in a row where Bacon and Rhyan White have out-swum world record-holder Regan Smith. At Olympic Trials in 2021, Rhyan White was victorious with a 2:05.73, while Bacon placed second to claim a spot on the team in a 2:06.46. Smith wound up in third place with a 2:06.79.

In 2022, Bacon’s winning time of 2:05.08 was just a touch faster than White’s 2:05.13 and both of them were again quicker than Regan Smith who posted a 2:05.65 for third place. That lead trio was far ahead of the rest of the field as Isabelle Stadden came in fourth with a 2:09.69.

With this swim, Bacon retains her #2 ranking worldwide this season. Her 2:06.78 morning swim was second only to Kaylee McKeown of Australia who swam a 2:04.64 in February.