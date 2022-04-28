Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Weinstein Becomes Fastest 15-Year-Old American Woman In 200m Free

by Riley Overend 8

April 27th, 2022 National

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

A wide-open race for second place behind Katie Ledecky did not disappoint during Wednesday’s 200m free final. 

Rising star Claire Weinstein surged past Virginia’s Alex Walsh on the last length to claim the silver medal in 1:57.08, the fastest time ever by a 15-year-old American. It also marked the third-fastest swim in the 15-16 age group behind Missy Franklin (1:55.06) and Ledecky (1:56.32), who won Wednesday’s final in 1:55.15.

Weinstein, who swims for Sandpipers of Nevada along with fellow finalists Bella Sims (fifth place) and Katie Grimes (eighth place), qualified for her first World Championships in Budapest at the end of June. She is set to become the youngest U.S. swimmer to race individually at the Olympics or worlds since Elizabeth Beisel in 2007.

All-Time American 15-16 Women’s 200 Freestyle Rankings (LCM)

  1. Missy Franklin – 1:55.06 (2011)
  2. Katie Ledecky – 1:56.32 (2013)
  3. Claire Weinstein – 1:57.08 (2022)
  4. Bella Sims – 1:57.53 (2021)
  5. Claire Weinstein – 1:57.71 (2022)
  6. Dagny Knutson – 1:57.73 (2009)
  7. Claire Tuggle – 1:58.21 (2019)
  8. Sippy Woodhead – 1:58.23 (1979)
  9. Quinn Carrozza – 1:58.31 (2013)
  10. Chelsea Chenault – 1:58.52 (2010)

In the prelims this morning, Weinstein shaved nearly a second off her previous best of 1:58.53 with a 1:57.71. She repeated the feat in the final, again cutting down almost a second from a personal best that lasted less than a day. 

Last February, Weinstein became the youngest woman ever to qualify for Olympic trials at just 13 years old. Last July, she swam her first sub-2:00 race in 1:58.95. In January, she tied the 13-14 girls National Age Group record with a 1:58.53, matching a mark set by legend Cynthia “Sippy” Woodhead nearly 30 years before Weinstein was born. Now just three months later, the Westchester, N.Y., native is setting new records in an older age bracket.

Weinstein will also compete in the 2022 FINA World Open Water Junior Championships in September after being crowned Women’s Junior 5k national champion at the 2022 U.S. Open Water Nationals in April.

John
25 minutes ago

Curious if anyone had her in the top 4 in the pick ‘em. She slipped under my radar.

PFA
Reply to  John
23 minutes ago

surprisingly I think I had her for second I don’t remember though

ScovaNotiaSwimmer
32 minutes ago

🎵 One of those things is not like the others 🎵

Amazing

IM/BR/FLY
35 minutes ago

Shouldn’t Grimes also be on this list with her 1:58.22 from tonight?

hzmusicstand
Reply to  IM/BR/FLY
17 minutes ago

this is a list of 15 years olds, Grimes turned 16

Troyy
Reply to  hzmusicstand
8 minutes ago

Heading above the list says 15-16.

IM/BR/FLY
Reply to  hzmusicstand
8 seconds ago

It’s 15-16 since Ledecky and Franklin are on it and the article says Weinstein is now the fastest 15 year old.

kevin ryan
37 minutes ago

Great swim! Only about two more seconds and she will catch up to Summer M.!

