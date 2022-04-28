Claire Weinstein Becomes Fastest 15-Year-Old American Woman In 200m Free

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

A wide-open race for second place behind Katie Ledecky did not disappoint during Wednesday’s 200m free final.

Rising star Claire Weinstein surged past Virginia’s Alex Walsh on the last length to claim the silver medal in 1:57.08, the fastest time ever by a 15-year-old American. It also marked the third-fastest swim in the 15-16 age group behind Missy Franklin (1:55.06) and Ledecky (1:56.32), who won Wednesday’s final in 1:55.15.

Weinstein, who swims for Sandpipers of Nevada along with fellow finalists Bella Sims (fifth place) and Katie Grimes (eighth place), qualified for her first World Championships in Budapest at the end of June. She is set to become the youngest U.S. swimmer to race individually at the Olympics or worlds since Elizabeth Beisel in 2007.

All-Time American 15-16 Women’s 200 Freestyle Rankings (LCM)

In the prelims this morning, Weinstein shaved nearly a second off her previous best of 1:58.53 with a 1:57.71. She repeated the feat in the final, again cutting down almost a second from a personal best that lasted less than a day.

Last February, Weinstein became the youngest woman ever to qualify for Olympic trials at just 13 years old. Last July, she swam her first sub-2:00 race in 1:58.95. In January, she tied the 13-14 girls National Age Group record with a 1:58.53, matching a mark set by legend Cynthia “Sippy” Woodhead nearly 30 years before Weinstein was born. Now just three months later, the Westchester, N.Y., native is setting new records in an older age bracket.

Weinstein will also compete in the 2022 FINA World Open Water Junior Championships in September after being crowned Women’s Junior 5k national champion at the 2022 U.S. Open Water Nationals in April.