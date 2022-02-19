2022 Patriot League Champs: Navy’s Jonah Harm Breaks League Record in 100 Fly

2022 PATRIOT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 16-19, 2022

Lejeune Hall, Annapolis, MD

SCY (25 yards)

DAY 1 RESULTS

DAY 2 RESULTS

DAY 3 RESULTS

Team Scores

Men

U.S. Naval Academy – 643.5 U.S. Military Academy – 517 Bucknell University – 394 Loyola University -348 Boston University – 156.5 Lafayette University -148 Lehigh – 133 American University – 119 College of the Holy Cross – 85 Colgate – 64

Women

U.S. Naval Academy – 631.5 Bucknell University – 399.5 U.S. Military Academy – 380 Boston University – 288 Lehigh – 155 Loyola University – 154 American University – 150 Colgate – 117 College of the Holy Cross – 101 Lafayette – 49

Navy is holding convincing leads heading into the final day of the Patriot League Championships. Bucknell has overtaken Army in the women’s standings, while the Army men have solidified themselves in the #2 spot in the men’s rankings.

The highlight of Friday night came in the first men’s event: the 100 fly. Navy sophomore Jonah Harm swam a 46.27 to get his hands on the wall first, shattering the Patriot League Championships meet record (47.01) and conference record (46.87). Coincidentally, Navy teammate Pat Colwell, the previous conference record-holder, also clipped his previous record, finishing 2nd in 46.84. It was a 1-2-3 finish for Navy, as Caleb Mauldin was 3rd with a 47.12.

Caleb Mauldin went on from his 3rd-place finish in the 100 fly to win the 100 back, clocking a 46.12. The swim was just off his season best of 45.82, which also stands as the Patriot League conference record. He did, however, break the meet record, which stood at 47.05 from 2018.

Navy’s Sydney Harrington clocked a season best of 52.36 to win the women’s 100 fly, breaking her own meet record, which stood at 52.69 from 2020. Harrington has a personal best of 52.12, which is also the conference record, a time which she swam in 2019. American’s Mimi Watts also had a great race, touching 2nd in 52.86.

Another meet record fell in the men’s 200 free relay, where Loyola’s Caleb Kelly (19.79), Jimmy Hayburn (19.73), Henry Mueller (19.96), and Reid Hussey (19.57) combined for a 1:19.05. The previous meet record stood at 1:19.12 from 2016.

Navy freshman Haley Harris won the women’s 400 IM in 4:17.98, marking the only time in the field under 4:20. Harris took the race out fast, splitting 56.14 on the fly leg of the race.

Other day 3 winners: