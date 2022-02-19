Dalton Lowe Swims 45.26 100 Fly in Time Trials, Would’ve Placed 5th at ACCs

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dalton Lowe swam a 45.26 100 fly at Saturday morning time trials, a time that would’ve given him 5th place in the event at ACC Championships, rather than the 10th place he actually received in the official event.

He now ranks at No. 11 in the NCAA in the event, though several major conference meets, like men’s Big Ten and the Pac-12 Championships, are still upcoming and promise fast racing.

The Louisville sophomore went out in a 20.95 before coming back in a 24.31. On Thursday, during the official event, Lowe swam a 45.91 with splits of 20.82 and 25.07. In this more recent race, he was able to come back faster in the 2nd 50 to get a time about a half second faster than what he swam Thursday night.

Youssef Ramadan won the official event, swimming a 44.08 and breaking the conference record in the process. The other three swimmers who swam faster than Lowe in A finals are Antani Ivanov, Nicolas Albiero, and Nyls Korstanje.

Lowe’s time, which is also a personal best, should earn him an invite to compete at the event at NCAAs. In 2021, the time needed to get an invite was 46.29, in 2020 it was 45.97, and in 2020 it was 45.90. Lowe’s time is faster than all of these, though it is not the automatic A-standard of 44.96.

He swam the event last year at NCAAs and finished 22nd with a time of 46.18. Last year, he only placed 14th at the ACC Championships with a time of 46.40.

At this meet, Lowe was also part of the 1st-place 200 medley relay, splitting 19.50 in the fly, the 3rd-place 200 free relay, splitting 18.79, and he finished 12th in the 50 free with his time of 19.37 and 12th in the 100 back with his time of 46.83.