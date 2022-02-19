2022 MVC Champs: MVC Records Fall in 4 Events on Day 3, MSU Still Growing Lead

2022 MISSOURI VALLEY WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 16 – Saturday, February 19, 2022

U of Iowa Aquatic Center – Iowa City, Iowa

Defending Champion: Missouri State (5x)

Team Scores

Missouri State – 575.5 Northern Iowa – 312 Illinois State – 306.5 Southern Illinois – 305.5 Indiana State – 298.5 Evansville – 223 Little Rock – 205 Valparaiso – 46

Missouri State has essentially locked up their 6th-consecutive MVC team title, but an intense battle for 2nd place is underway between UNI, Illinois State, and Southern Illinois as we head into the final day of the meet.

Missouri State 5th years Anna Miller and Liberty Howell each won an event on day 3, both breaking MVC records in the process. Miller won the 100 fly decisively, clocking a 52.96. She was phenomenal on the 2nd 50 of the race, splitting 27.45. The swim marked both an MVC conference record and a Missouri State team record. It also marked Miller’s 25th MVC title (individual + relays).

Liberty Howell won the 200 free for the 5th year in a row, earning her 14th individual MVC title of her career. She also broke the MVC and MSU records, clocking a 1:46.57, and touching as the only person in the field under 1:50. If she wins the 1650 free today (Saturday) Howell will have gone 15-for-15 on individual MVC titles in her career – a truly impressive accomplishment.

Howell was also a member of Missouri State’s 400 medley relay, which won by 3 seconds. Kelly Sego led the team off in 55.68, and was followed by Yuliya Zubina on breaststroke (1:01.30), Sami Roemer on butterfly (53.44), and Howell on free (49.67). The team finished in 3:40.09, marking a season best.

Zubina won the 100 breast earlier in the session, leading a 1-2-3 charge by the Bears. She swam a 1:00.98, breaking both the Missouri State team and MVC conference records. Cabrini Johnson was 2nd, and Alessio Puleo took 3rd. 200 IM champion Madyson Morse (IL State) took 4th with a 1:02.72.

Kelly Sego was victorious in the 400 IM, winning a very tight race with Indiana State’s Alexa Szadorski. Sego out-split Szadorski on each of the first 3 100s, building up lead of 4.12 seconds at the 300-yard turn. Szadorski then put together a great free leg, splitting 58.77, compared to Sego’s 1:02.69. Sego was able to just hold off her ISU counterpart, touching in 4:21.42 to Szadorski’s 4:21.62.

Southern Illinois grabbed an event win in the 100 back, where freshman Celia Pulido swam a 52.69, breaking the MVC meet record. Pulido swam a great race, splitting 25.64 on the first 50, then coming home in 27.05. The swim was just a touch off her personal and season best of 52.46.