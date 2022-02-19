Can the NC State Women Catch Virginia on the Last Day of the ACC Championships?

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00 pm (Tuesday 11:00am/4:30pm)
- Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
- Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets
- Day 5 1650 Frees Heat Sheets
While the NC State men are comfortably in control of the ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, the women’s meet is still very-much in play heading into the final session of competition.
The NC State women have had a near-flawless meet, and while the Virginia women have earned a number of record-breaking headlines, they are still only 35.5 points back of the Virginia women going into Saturday night.
While the NC State did more big things on Saturday morning, like Annabel Crush sneaking her way into the A-Final in the 100 free, it appears that the Virginia Cavaliers have also done enough to hold on to the title – especially with 4 A finalists in the 200 breaststroke.
The 1650 free, as seeded, shapes up to be about a wash. Virginia’s confidence will grow if they can neutralize there.
While that still makes the NC State women conceivably within striking distance, one bigthing is working in Virginia’s favor: their diving crew, which has performed pretty well by their standard at this meet, includes two divers whose best events are platform: Elizabeth Kaye and Madison Grosz. The Cavaliers will almost-definitely outscore NC State in that event, sneaking another few points into their margin-for-error.
At this point, it looks like Virginia will be in runaway territory by the time the 400 free relay comes along, but the meet should remain very tight until that 200 breaststroke.
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
Actual Scores
WOMEN
- Virginia – 1028.5
- NC State – 993
- Louisville – 787.5
- UNC – 553
- Duke – 534
- Virginia Tech – 460
- Notre Dame – 459
- Florida State – 401
- Miami (FL) – 336
- Georgia Tech – 274
- Pitt – 210
- Boston College – 135
MEN
- NC State – 1128.5
- Louisville – 935.5
- Virginia Tech – 790
- Virginia – 715
- Georgia Tech – 592.5
- Florida State – 504
- UNC – 432
- Pitt – 361
- Notre Dame – 326
- Duke – 275
- Boston College – 150.5
- Miami (FL) – 116
Women’s Data
Day 5 Up/Mids/Downs
|Women
|All
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|Platform Diving
|1650 seed
|UVA
|8/2/1
|2/1/0
|2/1/1
|4/0/0
|0/0/0
|2/0/1
|2
|0
|1
|NC State
|7/3/1
|2/1/0
|2/1/0
|3/1/1
|0/0/0
|1/2/0
|1
|2
|0
|Louisville
|5/3/2
|2/0/0
|3/0/1
|0/3/1
|0/0/0
|2/1/0
|2
|1
|0
|UNC
|2/5/4
|1/1/1
|1/1/2
|0/3/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0
|0
|1
|VT
|1/3/1
|1/1/1
|0/2/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|1/0/0
|1
|0
|0
|Duke
|1/1/2
|0/1/1
|0/0/1
|1/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0
|0
|1
|ND
|0/3/5
|0/2/2
|0/1/0
|0/0/3
|0/0/0
|1/1/1
|1
|1
|1
|Florida St
|0/3/3
|0/0/2
|0/2/1
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|0/1/1
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|0
|1
|0
|PITT
|0/0/2
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|1/1/0
|1
|1
|0
|GT
|0/0/2
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/2
|0/0/0
|0/1/2
|0
|1
|2
|BC
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/1
|0
|1
|1
Scoring Day 5 Prelims Session
Not including 1650 free, platform diving
|Women
|1. UVA: 263.0
|2. NC State: 236.0
|3. Louisville: 177.5
|4. UNC: 128.5
|5. VT: 75.0
|6. ND: 70.0
|7. Duke: 53.0
|8. Florida St: 48.0
|9. PITT: 14.0
|10. Miami: 13.0
|11. GT: 8.0
Women’s Actual + Day 5 Prelims Scoring
Not including 1650 free, Platform Diving
|Women
|1. UVA: 1291.5
|2. NC State: 1229.0
|3. Louisville: 965.0
|4. UNC: 681.5
|5. Duke: 587.0
|6. VT: 535.0
|7. ND: 529.0
|8. Florida St: 449.0
|9. Miami: 349.0
|10. GT: 272.0
|11. PITT: 224.0
|12. BC: 135.0
Men’s Data
Day 5 Up/Mids/Downs
|Men
|All
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|Platform Diving
|1650 seed
|UVA
|6/5/1
|2/3/0
|3/0/1
|1/2/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/1
|NC State
|6/4/0
|2/1/0
|3/2/0
|1/1/0
|0/0/0
|4/0/0
|VT
|5/2/4
|1/2/1
|1/0/2
|3/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|Louisville
|3/5/3
|1/1/2
|1/2/1
|1/2/0
|0/0/0
|1/1/0
|GT
|2/1/1
|1/0/0
|0/0/1
|1/1/0
|0/0/0
|1/1/2
|Florida St
|1/2/4
|1/0/0
|0/2/2
|0/0/2
|0/0/0
|1/1/1
|ND
|1/2/3
|0/0/1
|0/1/1
|1/1/1
|0/0/0
|1/0/1
|UNC
|0/2/5
|0/1/4
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|PITT
|0/1/3
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/3
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|BC
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/1
|Duke
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/1
Scoring Day 5 Prelims Session
Not including 1650 free, platform diving
|Men
|1. UVA: 223.5
|2. NC State: 216.5
|3. VT: 192.0
|4. Louisville: 166.0
|5. Florida St: 72.5
|6. ND: 70.0
|7. GT: 69.0
|8. UNC: 53.0
|9. PITT: 23.5
Men’s Actual + Day 5 Prelims Scoring
Not including 1650 free, Platform Diving
|1. NC State: 1345.0
|2. Louisville: 1101.5
|3. VT: 982.0
|4. UVA: 938.5
|5. GT: 661.5
|6. Florida St: 576.5
|7. UNC: 485.0
|8. ND: 396.0
|9. PITT: 384.5
|10. Duke: 275.0
|11. BC: 150.5
|12. Miami: 116.0
Nc state men on pace to have the most points ever at ACC’s in recent history. With a day like yesterday, 4 top people in the mile, and winning the relay they could get 1500 points.
and this is with a relay DQ, so 40~ points less then they could of gotten
GO HOOS!
So without diving would NC State beat Virginia?
No.
1 meter = UVA +7
3 meter = UVA +24
Platform = UVA + 10ish
Just gives them a little more cushion.
We don’t know how many scholarships UVA has used on diving vs. NC State, but we do know that they have used one more roster spot on diving at this meet.
No UVA or NCSU divers in platform final; looks like UVA gets net hain of 2 points from platform