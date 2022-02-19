Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Can the NC State Women Catch Virginia on the Last Day of the ACC Championships?

Comments: 6
Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 6

February 19th, 2022 ACC, College, News

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While the NC State men are comfortably in control of the ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, the women’s meet is still very-much in play heading into the final session of competition.

The NC State women have had a near-flawless meet, and while the Virginia women have earned a number of record-breaking headlines, they are still only 35.5 points back of the Virginia women going into Saturday night.

While the NC State did more big things on Saturday morning, like Annabel Crush sneaking her way into the A-Final in the 100 free, it appears that the Virginia Cavaliers have also done enough to hold on to the title – especially with 4 A finalists in the 200 breaststroke.

The 1650 free, as seeded, shapes up to be about a wash. Virginia’s confidence will grow if they can neutralize there.

While that still makes the NC State women conceivably within striking distance, one bigthing is working in Virginia’s favor: their diving crew, which has performed pretty well by their standard at this meet, includes two divers whose best events are platform: Elizabeth Kaye and Madison Grosz. The Cavaliers will almost-definitely outscore NC State in that event, sneaking another few points into their margin-for-error.

At this point, it looks like Virginia will be in runaway territory by the time the 400 free relay comes along, but the meet should remain very tight until that 200 breaststroke.

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Actual Scores

WOMEN

  1. Virginia – 1028.5
  2. NC State – 993
  3. Louisville – 787.5
  4. UNC – 553
  5. Duke – 534
  6. Virginia Tech – 460
  7. Notre Dame – 459
  8. Florida State – 401
  9. Miami (FL) – 336
  10. Georgia Tech – 274
  11. Pitt – 210
  12. Boston College – 135

MEN

  1. NC State – 1128.5
  2. Louisville – 935.5
  3. Virginia Tech – 790
  4. Virginia – 715
  5. Georgia Tech – 592.5
  6. Florida State – 504
  7. UNC – 432
  8. Pitt – 361
  9. Notre Dame – 326
  10. Duke – 275
  11. Boston College – 150.5
  12. Miami (FL) – 116

Women’s Data

Day 5 Up/Mids/Downs

Women All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast Platform Diving 1650 seed
UVA 8/2/1 2/1/0 2/1/1 4/0/0 0/0/0 2/0/1 2 0 1
NC State 7/3/1 2/1/0 2/1/0 3/1/1 0/0/0 1/2/0 1 2 0
Louisville 5/3/2 2/0/0 3/0/1 0/3/1 0/0/0 2/1/0 2 1 0
UNC 2/5/4 1/1/1 1/1/2 0/3/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0 0 1
VT 1/3/1 1/1/1 0/2/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/0/0 1 0 0
Duke 1/1/2 0/1/1 0/0/1 1/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0 0 1
ND 0/3/5 0/2/2 0/1/0 0/0/3 0/0/0 1/1/1 1 1 1
Florida St 0/3/3 0/0/2 0/2/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0 0 1
Miami 0/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 0 1 0
PITT 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/1/0 1 1 0
GT 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/1/2 0 1 2
BC 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 0 1 1

Scoring Day 5 Prelims Session

Not including 1650 free, platform diving

Women
1. UVA: 263.0
2. NC State: 236.0
3. Louisville: 177.5
4. UNC: 128.5
5. VT: 75.0
6. ND: 70.0
7. Duke: 53.0
8. Florida St: 48.0
9. PITT: 14.0
10. Miami: 13.0
11. GT: 8.0

Women’s Actual + Day 5 Prelims Scoring

Not including 1650 free, Platform Diving

Women
1. UVA: 1291.5
2. NC State: 1229.0
3. Louisville: 965.0
4. UNC: 681.5
5. Duke: 587.0
6. VT: 535.0
7. ND: 529.0
8. Florida St: 449.0
9. Miami: 349.0
10. GT: 272.0
11. PITT: 224.0
12. BC: 135.0

Men’s Data

Day 5 Up/Mids/Downs

Men All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast Platform Diving 1650 seed
UVA 6/5/1 2/3/0 3/0/1 1/2/0 0/0/0 0/1/1
NC State 6/4/0 2/1/0 3/2/0 1/1/0 0/0/0 4/0/0
VT 5/2/4 1/2/1 1/0/2 3/0/1 0/0/0 0/1/0
Louisville 3/5/3 1/1/2 1/2/1 1/2/0 0/0/0 1/1/0
GT 2/1/1 1/0/0 0/0/1 1/1/0 0/0/0 1/1/2
Florida St 1/2/4 1/0/0 0/2/2 0/0/2 0/0/0 1/1/1
ND 1/2/3 0/0/1 0/1/1 1/1/1 0/0/0 1/0/1
UNC 0/2/5 0/1/4 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1
PITT 0/1/3 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/3 0/0/0 0/1/0
BC 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1
Duke 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1

Scoring Day 5 Prelims Session

Not including 1650 free, platform diving

Men
1. UVA: 223.5
2. NC State: 216.5
3. VT: 192.0
4. Louisville: 166.0
5. Florida St: 72.5
6. ND: 70.0
7. GT: 69.0
8. UNC: 53.0
9. PITT: 23.5

Men’s Actual + Day 5 Prelims Scoring

Not including 1650 free, Platform Diving

1. NC State: 1345.0
2. Louisville: 1101.5
3. VT: 982.0
4. UVA: 938.5
5. GT: 661.5
6. Florida St: 576.5
7. UNC: 485.0
8. ND: 396.0
9. PITT: 384.5
10. Duke: 275.0
11. BC: 150.5
12. Miami: 116.0

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
K Chilly
1 hour ago

Nc state men on pace to have the most points ever at ACC’s in recent history. With a day like yesterday, 4 top people in the mile, and winning the relay they could get 1500 points.

Last edited 1 hour ago by K Chilly
4
0
Reply
Silent Observer
Reply to  K Chilly
1 hour ago

and this is with a relay DQ, so 40~ points less then they could of gotten

1
0
Reply
wow
1 hour ago

GO HOOS!

4
-3
Reply
Tim
2 hours ago

So without diving would NC State beat Virginia?

2
-5
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Tim
2 hours ago

No.

1 meter = UVA +7
3 meter = UVA +24
Platform = UVA + 10ish

Just gives them a little more cushion.

We don’t know how many scholarships UVA has used on diving vs. NC State, but we do know that they have used one more roster spot on diving at this meet.

12
-1
Reply
WahooSwimFan
Reply to  Braden Keith
39 minutes ago

No UVA or NCSU divers in platform final; looks like UVA gets net hain of 2 points from platform

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!