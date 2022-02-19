Can the NC State Women Catch Virginia on the Last Day of the ACC Championships?

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While the NC State men are comfortably in control of the ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, the women’s meet is still very-much in play heading into the final session of competition.

The NC State women have had a near-flawless meet, and while the Virginia women have earned a number of record-breaking headlines, they are still only 35.5 points back of the Virginia women going into Saturday night.

While the NC State did more big things on Saturday morning, like Annabel Crush sneaking her way into the A-Final in the 100 free, it appears that the Virginia Cavaliers have also done enough to hold on to the title – especially with 4 A finalists in the 200 breaststroke.

The 1650 free, as seeded, shapes up to be about a wash. Virginia’s confidence will grow if they can neutralize there.

While that still makes the NC State women conceivably within striking distance, one bigthing is working in Virginia’s favor: their diving crew, which has performed pretty well by their standard at this meet, includes two divers whose best events are platform: Elizabeth Kaye and Madison Grosz. The Cavaliers will almost-definitely outscore NC State in that event, sneaking another few points into their margin-for-error.

At this point, it looks like Virginia will be in runaway territory by the time the 400 free relay comes along, but the meet should remain very tight until that 200 breaststroke.

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Actual Scores

WOMEN

Virginia – 1028.5 NC State – 993 Louisville – 787.5 UNC – 553 Duke – 534 Virginia Tech – 460 Notre Dame – 459 Florida State – 401 Miami (FL) – 336 Georgia Tech – 274 Pitt – 210 Boston College – 135

MEN

NC State – 1128.5 Louisville – 935.5 Virginia Tech – 790 Virginia – 715 Georgia Tech – 592.5 Florida State – 504 UNC – 432 Pitt – 361 Notre Dame – 326 Duke – 275 Boston College – 150.5 Miami (FL) – 116

Women’s Data

Day 5 Up/Mids/Downs

Women All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast Platform Diving 1650 seed UVA 8/2/1 2/1/0 2/1/1 4/0/0 0/0/0 2/0/1 2 0 1 NC State 7/3/1 2/1/0 2/1/0 3/1/1 0/0/0 1/2/0 1 2 0 Louisville 5/3/2 2/0/0 3/0/1 0/3/1 0/0/0 2/1/0 2 1 0 UNC 2/5/4 1/1/1 1/1/2 0/3/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0 0 1 VT 1/3/1 1/1/1 0/2/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/0/0 1 0 0 Duke 1/1/2 0/1/1 0/0/1 1/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0 0 1 ND 0/3/5 0/2/2 0/1/0 0/0/3 0/0/0 1/1/1 1 1 1 Florida St 0/3/3 0/0/2 0/2/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0 0 1 Miami 0/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 0 1 0 PITT 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/1/0 1 1 0 GT 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/1/2 0 1 2 BC 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 0 1 1

Scoring Day 5 Prelims Session

Not including 1650 free, platform diving

Women 1. UVA: 263.0 2. NC State: 236.0 3. Louisville: 177.5 4. UNC: 128.5 5. VT: 75.0 6. ND: 70.0 7. Duke: 53.0 8. Florida St: 48.0 9. PITT: 14.0 10. Miami: 13.0 11. GT: 8.0

Women’s Actual + Day 5 Prelims Scoring

Not including 1650 free, Platform Diving

Women 1. UVA: 1291.5 2. NC State: 1229.0 3. Louisville: 965.0 4. UNC: 681.5 5. Duke: 587.0 6. VT: 535.0 7. ND: 529.0 8. Florida St: 449.0 9. Miami: 349.0 10. GT: 272.0 11. PITT: 224.0 12. BC: 135.0

Men’s Data

Day 5 Up/Mids/Downs

Men All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast Platform Diving 1650 seed UVA 6/5/1 2/3/0 3/0/1 1/2/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 NC State 6/4/0 2/1/0 3/2/0 1/1/0 0/0/0 4/0/0 VT 5/2/4 1/2/1 1/0/2 3/0/1 0/0/0 0/1/0 Louisville 3/5/3 1/1/2 1/2/1 1/2/0 0/0/0 1/1/0 GT 2/1/1 1/0/0 0/0/1 1/1/0 0/0/0 1/1/2 Florida St 1/2/4 1/0/0 0/2/2 0/0/2 0/0/0 1/1/1 ND 1/2/3 0/0/1 0/1/1 1/1/1 0/0/0 1/0/1 UNC 0/2/5 0/1/4 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 PITT 0/1/3 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/3 0/0/0 0/1/0 BC 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 Duke 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1

Scoring Day 5 Prelims Session

Not including 1650 free, platform diving

Men 1. UVA: 223.5 2. NC State: 216.5 3. VT: 192.0 4. Louisville: 166.0 5. Florida St: 72.5 6. ND: 70.0 7. GT: 69.0 8. UNC: 53.0 9. PITT: 23.5

Men’s Actual + Day 5 Prelims Scoring

Not including 1650 free, Platform Diving