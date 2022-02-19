Rowan’s Kevin Gillooly Swims 19.52 50 Freestyle #5 D3 Performer All-Time

Division III Rowan University senior Kevin Gillooly swam a 19.52 in the 50 freestyle prelims session on Friday morning at the Metropolitan Collegiate Championships.

Gillooly was the top seed headed into finals after swimming a 19.52 in the morning. He swam to a 19.55 in finals to win the conference title. Gillooly’s season best prior to the meet was a 19.88 which he swam at midseason in December. That time was also a lifetime best.

His time also places him at #1 for NCAA Division III this year. He surpassed Nicholas Goudie of Emory who swam a 19.84 at the Denison Invitational in December 2021. Gillooly’s previous season best was #2.

Gillooly’s new best time also places him at #5 for NCAA Division III swimmers of all-time.

NCAA Division III All-Time 50 freestyle

Gillooly’s time did not break the Metropolitan conference record as the record stands at 19.40 which Ben Michaelson of Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) set in 2003. SCSU is a member of the NCAA Division II.

Although Gillooly did not break the conference record, he did break the school record of 19.82 held by Jesse Novak since March 2015.

Gillooly has improved almost every year in his time at Rowan. See his progression from his senior year of high school to his senior year of college below:

High School Senior: 21.14

Freshman: 20.55

Sophomore: 20.14

Junior: 20.19

Junior: N/A

Senior: 19.52

Gillooly will look to win the event at the Division III NCAA Championships next month. He was fifth in the event at the most recent Division III NCAA Championships in 2019. The 2020 and 2021 Championships were canceled due to COVID-19.