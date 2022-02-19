2022 AAC Championships: SMU’s Caleb Rhodenbaugh Cracks Meet Record in 100 BR

2022 American Athletic Conference Swimming And Diving Championships

February 16-19, 2022

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Championship Central

Live Results

DAY 1 RESULTS

DAY 2 RESULTS

DAY 3 RESULTS

Team Scores

Men

SMU – 890 Cincinnati – 701

Women

Houston – 583.5 SMU – 577 Tulane – 420 Cincinnati – 382 East Carolina – 177.5

There was lots of excitement on day 3 of the 2022 AAC Championships. Houston has overtaken the lead in the women’s standings, and head into the final day of the meet with a 6.5-point lead. Notably, Cincinnati’s women’s team more than double their team score on Friday, and are now within striking distance of Tulane for 3rd place. SMU is still leading Cincy in the men’s standings, and they appear likely to hold on for the title.

Cincinnati’s men posted a meet record in the 400 medley relay, swimming a 3:08.56. Blake Hanna (46.35), Dominic Polling (52.64), Michael Balcerak (45.89), and Hunter Gubeno teamed up to break the record. Notably, Hanna and Polling are both 5th years.

Hanna swam a 46.53 in the individual 100 back, but was disqualified for a false start. With Hanna out of the picture, SMU’s Riley Hill won the event in 47.81.

SMU 5th year Caleb Rhodenbaugh cracked the meet record in the men’s 100 breast, swimming a 52.42. Cincy’s Pooling was 2nd with a 53.47.

Tulane’s Lilly Byrne swam a 1:47.25 to win the women’s 200 free, establishing the lead on the first 50, and never letting it up. The performance marks Tulane’s first AAC title in the event in program history.

The men’s 200 free played out similarly. Cincy’s Michael Balcerak established the early lead, and managed to hold through the back half of the race. Balcerak clocked a 1:35.51, touching just a tick ahead of SMU’s Tyler Mansheim (1:35.69).

SMU’s Colin Feehery won the men’s 400 IM, posting a 3:44.20. He overtook freshman teammate Cotton Fields on the breaststroke leg, and was able to lead him into the finish. Fields swam a 3:44.94 for 2nd. Feehery was just off his season best of 3:44.17, which he swam in the fall. The time looks like it could potentially be fast enough to earn him an invite to NCAAs this season, but time will tell.

Houston freshman Adelaide Meuter picked up a win in the women’s 100 fly, clocking a 53.50. She was able to out-split SMU’s Valentina Becerra (53.79) to get the job done. Another Houston freshman, Henrietta Fangli, claimed victory in the women’s 100 breast, swimming a 1:00.02. Unfortunately, that time will be just shy of what it will take to earn an invite to NCAAs this season, but it was a stellar performance by the freshman nonetheless.

Other Day 3 Event Winners: