2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As the 2022 conference season continues this week, the women’s Pac-12 Championships are set to begin in Federal Way, Washington tonight. The first two events of the meet are the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays, in which Cal and Stanford are the respective top seeds.

Last week we watch the ACC Championships begin with an electric performance by Virginia in the 200 medley when the Cavaliers threw down a 1:31.81 NCAA, American, and US record. In the 800 medley, however, no team has been faster than the Stanford women were back in 2017 when they swam a 6:45.91 to win the NCAA title.

Follow along below to see how the Pac-12 women fare as we get into the first few events of the meet.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia (2021)

Pac-12 Record: 1:33.11 – Stanford (2018)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:34.13 – Cal (2018)

NCAA A Cut: 1:36.40

NCAA B Cut: 1:37.05

Top 3:

Stanford: 1:34.68 USC – 1:35.40 Cal – 1:36.09

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay