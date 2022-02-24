2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (1x)
- Start Times: 10:30am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (PT)
As the 2022 conference season continues this week, the women’s Pac-12 Championships are set to begin in Federal Way, Washington tonight. The first two events of the meet are the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays, in which Cal and Stanford are the respective top seeds.
Last week we watch the ACC Championships begin with an electric performance by Virginia in the 200 medley when the Cavaliers threw down a 1:31.81 NCAA, American, and US record. In the 800 medley, however, no team has been faster than the Stanford women were back in 2017 when they swam a 6:45.91 to win the NCAA title.
Follow along below to see how the Pac-12 women fare as we get into the first few events of the meet.
Women’s 200 Medley Relay
- NCAA Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia (2021)
- Pac-12 Record: 1:33.11 – Stanford (2018)
- Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:34.13 – Cal (2018)
- NCAA A Cut: 1:36.40
- NCAA B Cut: 1:37.05
Top 3:
- Stanford: 1:34.68
- USC – 1:35.40
- Cal – 1:36.09
Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay
- NCAA Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford (2017)
- Pac-12 Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford (2017)
- Pac-12 Championships Record: 6:49.42-Stanford (2017)
- NCAA A Cut: 7:00.86
- NCAA B Cut: 7:05.88
Quick reactions:
Regan looks solid. Think we’re in for a big meet from her.
USC backstroker looked to slip on the start, so I think they’ve got more to give.
Surprised Cal looked so pedestrian.
No one is gonna touch regan in the 100
Stanford with the win!
1:34.68 isn’t gonna cut it for Stanford.
How much rest time do the girls have between events? This is so strange.
40 minutes
Link? Perhaps not through Pac-12 website since they don’t let users with DirectTV watch (messed up)
This has nothing to do with the Champs, but has Schmitty retired? Or did she say that after the Olympics she was done?