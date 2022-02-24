Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Pac-12 Women's Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 8

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As the 2022 conference season continues this week, the women’s Pac-12 Championships are set to begin in Federal Way, Washington tonight. The first two events of the meet are the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays, in which Cal and Stanford are the respective top seeds.

Last week we watch the ACC Championships begin with an electric performance by Virginia in the 200 medley when the Cavaliers threw down a 1:31.81 NCAA, American, and US record. In the 800 medley, however, no team has been faster than the Stanford women were back in 2017 when they swam a 6:45.91 to win the NCAA title.

Follow along below to see how the Pac-12 women fare as we get into the first few events of the meet.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia (2021)
  • Pac-12 Record: 1:33.11 – Stanford (2018)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:34.13 – Cal (2018)
  • NCAA A Cut: 1:36.40
  • NCAA B Cut: 1:37.05

Top 3:

  1. Stanford: 1:34.68
  2. USC – 1:35.40
  3. Cal – 1:36.09

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford (2017)
  • Pac-12 Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford (2017)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 6:49.42-Stanford (2017)
  • NCAA A Cut: 7:00.86
  • NCAA B Cut: 7:05.88

Apathetic
1 minute ago

Quick reactions:

Regan looks solid. Think we’re in for a big meet from her.

USC backstroker looked to slip on the start, so I think they’ve got more to give.

Surprised Cal looked so pedestrian.

Swimfan
5 minutes ago

No one is gonna touch regan in the 100

Swammer2009
6 minutes ago

Stanford with the win!

wow
6 minutes ago

1:34.68 isn’t gonna cut it for Stanford.

Fleur
20 minutes ago

How much rest time do the girls have between events? This is so strange.

wow
Reply to  Fleur
1 minute ago

40 minutes

Eddie
23 minutes ago

Link? Perhaps not through Pac-12 website since they don’t let users with DirectTV watch (messed up)

Calvin
24 minutes ago

This has nothing to do with the Champs, but has Schmitty retired? Or did she say that after the Olympics she was done?

