2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.



With half of the meet already in the books, the United States leads the medals table with 10 gold, 9 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Australia and Japan have 13 medals each. Australia ranks second behind USA with 4 golds, 6 silver, and 3 bronze; Japan has 3 golds, 3 silver, and 7 bronze.

Day 3 finals will crown the winners of the 400 free, 100 fly, 200 back, and 4×100 free. Erin Gemmell of USA is top seed in the 400 free and is poised to sweep her events; she won the 200 free on Wednesday and the 100 free on Thursday, both in meet record time. Australia’s Joshua Staples is looking to add gold in the 400 free to his 1500 victory from Day 1 but USA’s Alec Enyeart posted the top time in heats this morning.

USA’s Alex Shackell had the fastest qualifying time in the girls’ 100 fly by three-quarters of a second, while Australia’s Jesse Coleman topped the boys’ 100 fly qualifiers by a more modest margin over USA’s Thomas Heilman.

Japan’s Yuzuki Mizuno and Mio Narita earned the middle lanes in the girls’ 200 back final. Their teammate Hidekazu Takehara led the qualifiers for the boys’ 200 back.

Girls 400 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

Jr Pan Pac: 4:07.10 – Leah Smith, USA (2012)

Podium:

Boys 400 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:50.51 – Nicholas Caldwell, USA (2010)

Podium:

Girls 100 Meter Butterfly – Final

Jr World: 56.43 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 58.38 – Maggie MacNeil, Canada (2018)

Podium:

Boys 100 Meter Butterfly – Final

Jr World: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 52.37 – Daniel Bell, New Zealand (2009)

Podium:

Girls 200 Meter Backstroke – Final

Jr World: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.81 – Isabelle Stadden, USA-US (2018)

Podium:

Boys 200 Meter Backstroke – Final

Jr World: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:57.20 – Jack Conger, USA (2012)

Podium:

Girls 4×100 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (T Ruck, P Oleksiak, R Smith, K Snachez) (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:39.73 – (L McJannett, S Jack, S Taylor, C Gillett) (2014)

Podium:

Boys 4×100 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 3:15.80 – USA (J Magahey, L Urlando, A Chaney, C Foster) (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:17.67 – USA, USA (R Hoffer, D Krueger, C Craig, D Kibler) (2016)

Podium: