2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 4×100 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:15.80 – USA (J Magahey, L Urlando, A Chaney, C Foster) (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:17.67 – USA, USA (R Hoffer, D Krueger, C Craig, D Kibler) (2016)

The U.S. boys 4×100 free relay team of Thomas Heilman, Henry McFadden, Daniel Diehl, and Kaii Winkler tore to victory tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs, breaking the World Junior Record in the process. We’ve seen a ton of Championship Records go down through the first 3 days of this meet, but this performance marks the first WJR to be broken this week.

Australia’s Flynn Southam, who won the boys 100 free in a Championship Record last night, led Australia off in 48.43, but it was all Team USA from there on. Heilman got out to a 49.14 on the American lead-off, handing off to Henry McFadden, who split 49.04. 100 backstroke champion Daniel Diehl came up huge for the team, splitting 48.66 on the 3rd leg, then Kaii Winkler anchored in 48.95. At the finish, the U.S. team was 3:15.79, blowing away the previous Junior Pan Pacs Record of 3:17.67, and taking 0.01 seconds off the World Junior Record, which stood at 3:15.80 from the 2019 World Junior Championships.

Here is a splits comparison between the old World Junior Record from 2019 and the U.S. team’s performance tonight.

Comparing the U.S. team tonight to the previous WJR squad, Heilman’s lead-off made a huge difference, coming in 0.37 seconds faster than Jake Magahey was on the 2019 team’s lead-off. Notably, Heilman’s swim came after he broke the Championship Record in the boys 100 fly final earlier in the session, setting a new U.S. 15-16 National Age Group Record (51.98) in the process.