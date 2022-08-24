2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships
- August 24-27, 2022
- Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)
- Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. There will be an A final and a B final for each event, although only the A final will be scored. Each nation is limited to two entrants per A final and two entrants per B final.
Girls 200 Meter Freestyle – Heats
- Jr World: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh (2022)
- Jr Pan Pac: 1:57.73 – Dagny Knutson (2009)
Top 8 qualifiers:
Boys 200 Meter Freestyle – Heats
- Jr World: 1:43.21 – David Popovici (2022)
- Jr Pan Pac: 1:47.65 – Drew Kibler (2018)
Top 8 qualifiers:
Girls 100 Meter Backstroke – Heats
- Jr World: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
- Jr Pan Pac: 59.59 – Katharine BERKOFF (2018)
Top 8 qualifiers:
Boys 100 Meter Backstroke
- Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)
- Jr Pan Pac: 54.07 – Jack CONGER (2012)
Top 8 qualifiers:
Girls 200 Meter Butterfly – Heats
- Jr World: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh (2022)
- Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.48 – Cassidy Bayer (2016)
Top 8 qualifiers:
Boys 200 Meter Butterfly – Heats
- Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)
- Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014)
Top 8 qualifiers:
Girls 800 Meter Freestyle – Slower Heats
- Jr World: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- Jr Pan Pac: 8:28.01 – Leah Smith (2012)
Top 8 finishers:
Boys 1500 Meter Freestyle – Slower Heats
- Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)
- Jr Pan Pac: 15:05.29 – Robert Finke (2016)
Top 8 finishers:
Wonder if prelims will be fast due to the 2 per A final rule.
They do