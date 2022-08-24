Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. There will be an A final and a B final for each event, although only the A final will be scored. Each nation is limited to two entrants per A final and two entrants per B final.

Girls 200 Meter Freestyle – Heats

  • Jr World: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh (2022)
  • Jr Pan Pac: 1:57.73 – Dagny Knutson (2009)

Top 8 qualifiers:

 

 

 

Boys 200 Meter Freestyle – Heats

  • Jr World: 1:43.21 – David Popovici (2022)
  • Jr Pan Pac: 1:47.65 – Drew Kibler (2018)

Top 8 qualifiers:

 

 

 

Girls 100 Meter Backstroke – Heats

  • Jr World: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
  • Jr Pan Pac: 59.59 – Katharine BERKOFF (2018)

Top 8 qualifiers:

 

 

 

Boys 100 Meter Backstroke

  • Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)
  • Jr Pan Pac: 54.07 – Jack CONGER (2012)

Top 8 qualifiers:

 

 

 

Girls 200 Meter Butterfly – Heats

  • Jr World: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh (2022)
  • Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.48 – Cassidy Bayer (2016)

Top 8 qualifiers:

 

 

 

Boys 200 Meter Butterfly – Heats

  • Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)
  • Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014)

Top 8 qualifiers:

 

 

 

Girls 800 Meter Freestyle – Slower Heats

  • Jr World: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
  • Jr Pan Pac: 8:28.01 – Leah Smith (2012)

Top 8 finishers:

 

 

 

Boys 1500 Meter Freestyle – Slower Heats

  • Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)
  • Jr Pan Pac: 15:05.29 – Robert Finke (2016)

Top 8 finishers:

 

 

Noah
8 minutes ago

Wonder if prelims will be fast due to the 2 per A final rule.

Fryhhdsfh
Reply to  Noah
1 minute ago

They do

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

