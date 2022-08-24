2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. There will be an A final and a B final for each event, although only the A final will be scored. Each nation is limited to two entrants per A final and two entrants per B final.

Girls 200 Meter Freestyle – Heats

Jr World: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:57.73 – Dagny Knutson (2009)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys 200 Meter Freestyle – Heats

Jr World: 1:43.21 – David Popovici (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:47.65 – Drew Kibler (2018)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Girls 100 Meter Backstroke – Heats

Jr World: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 59.59 – Katharine BERKOFF (2018)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys 100 Meter Backstroke

Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Jr Pan Pac: 54.07 – Jack CONGER (2012)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Girls 200 Meter Butterfly – Heats

Jr World: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.48 – Cassidy Bayer (2016)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys 200 Meter Butterfly – Heats

Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Girls 800 Meter Freestyle – Slower Heats

Jr World: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

Jr Pan Pac: 8:28.01 – Leah Smith (2012)

Top 8 finishers:

Boys 1500 Meter Freestyle – Slower Heats

Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 15:05.29 – Robert Finke (2016)

Top 8 finishers: