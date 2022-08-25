Erin Gemmell Cracks Jr Pan Pacs 200 Free Record Twice in 1 Day, 1:56.15 in Finals

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Live Streaming

GIRLS 200 METER FREESTYLE – FINAL

Jr World: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:56.66 – Erin Gemmell (2022)

Podium:

Erin Gemmell, USA – 1:56.15 Jamie Perkins, Australia – 1:57.34 Kayla Wilson, USA – 1:58.42

In the girls 200 free final tonight, American Erin Gemmell took down her own Junior Pan Pac Championship Record that she had set this morning. Gemmell was in control of the final from the start of the race tonight, speeding out to a 57.05 on the first 100m, then putting together a very strong back half of 59.10. Her time of 1:56.15 tonight comes in just off her personal best in the event, which she swam at the U.S. Summer Nationals just about a month ago.

Gemmell originally broke the Championship Record in prelims this morning, where she swam a 1:56.66. The previous meet record was a storied one, set by legendary junior swimmer Dagny Knutson (U.S.) in 2009. Knutson’s mark stood at 1:57.73. With her swim, Gemmell took down one of the longest standing Jr Pan Pac Records on the books.

Notably, Australian Jamie Perkins also came in under Knutson’s previous record time in finals with a 1:57.34, though that was also after Gemmell had already broken the record in prelims.

Here is a split comparison between Gemmell’s swim tonight, her record swim from this morning, her personal best from U.S. Nationals, and the previous JPP Record from Dagny Knutson.

Splits Erin Gemmell – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals) Erin Gemmell – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs (Prelims) Erin Gemmell – 2022 U.S. Nationals (Finals) Dagny Knutson – 2009 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals) 50m 27.39 27.21 27.11 28.07 100m 57.05 (29.66) 56.97 (29.76) 56.54 (29.53) 57.62 (29.55) 150m 1:26.89 (29.84) 1:27.01 (30.04) 1:26.43 (29.79) 1:27.80 (30.18) 200m 1:56.15 (29.26) 1:56.66 (29.65) 1:56.14 (29.71) 1:57.73 (29.93) FINAL TIME 1:56.15 1:56.66 1:56.14 1:57.73

Interestingly enough, Gemmell was only 0.01 seconds off her personal best tonight, though she swam a considerably different race than she did at U.S. Nationals. Gemmell was out half a second slower tonight than she was at Nationals, also splitting slightly slower on the 3rd 50. The difference in her favor tonight was that she was significantly faster on the final 50, coming home in 29.26 compared to her 29.71 from Nationals. Compared to Knutson’s previous record swim, Gemmell was faster on all 4 50s.