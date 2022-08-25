Australia’s Flynn Southam Downs Jr Pan Pacs Record in Boys 200 Free with 1:47.11

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Live Streaming

BOYS 200 METER FREESTYLE – FINAL

Jr World: 1:42.97 – David Popovici (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:47.65 – Drew Kibler (2018)

Podium:

Flynn Southam, Australia – 1:47.11 Maximus Williamson, USA – 1:48.21 Adam Wu, Canada – 1:48.26

Rising Australian star Flynn Southam got the job done tonight in the boys 200 free final at Junior Pan Pacs, posting a decisive victory in 1:47.11, also breaking the Championship Record in the process. American 15-year-old Maximus Williamson was out tied with Southam at the 50m turn, then pulled ahead on the 2nd 50, leading the race at 100m. Southam then put together an incredible back half, splitting 27.08 on the 3rd 50 and a sizzling 26.80 on the final 50, for a 53.88 coming home.

In fact, Southam nearly even-split the race, taking it out in 53.23 then coming home in 53.88. It was just the latest in a long line of strong performances in the 200 free by Southam this year. Southam’s personal best of 1:46.77 was set in April at the Australian Age Championships. Now 17 years old, Southam stands as one of the up-and-coming sprint freestylers, not just in Australia, but around the world.

Here is a split comparison between Southam’s swim tonight and the previous Junior Pan Pacs Record, which was held by American Drew Kibler at 1:47.65, a time which he swam at the 2018 Championships.

Splits Flynn Southam – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs Final Drew Kibler – 2018 Jr Pan Pacs Final 50m 25.29 24.80 100m 53.23 (27.94) 51.98 (27.18) 150m 1:20.31 (27.08) 1:19.92 (27.84) 200m 1:47.11 (26.80) 1:47.65 (27.73) FINAL TIME 1:47.11 1:47.65

The big difference between Southam and Kibler’s swims is that Kibler was out significantly faster then Southam, flipping at the 100m turn 1.25 seconds ahead of Southam. It’s interesting, because Kibler’s race was very well swum in the conventional sense. He went 24.80 going out, then was able to hold 27s for the remaining 50s, even swimming a little faster on the final 50 than on 50 #3. While Kibler’s race was very well put together, Southam’s is just on another level in terms of the splitting. It’s rare that we see an LCM 200 free split as tightly as Southam’s was tonight.

Southam has had a big summer, getting his first senior international experience as well. He competed at the Commonwealth Games a handful of weeks ago, wherein he held Australia to gold medals and Championship Records in the men’s 4×100 free and 4×200 free relays.