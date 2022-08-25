Daniel Diehl Clips Own 15-16 100 Back NAG For The Second Time Today

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 100 METER BACKSTROKE – FINAL

Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Jr Pan Pac: 53.40 – Daniel Diehl (2022)

Podium:

Daniel Diehl, USA – 53.27 Josh Zuchowski, USA – 54.51 Hidekazu Takehara, JPN – 55.51

16 year-old Daniel Diehl broke his own 15-16 National Age Group record for the second time today with a 53.26 victory tonight at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Diehl’s time tonight additionally broke the championship record, which he also set this morning with 53.40 with his prelims swim.

Diehl has owned the record since this March, when he went 53.59 to break Ryan Murphy’s nearly-ten-year old record of 53.76. Diehl and Murphy are the only two Americans who have been under 54.62 while in the 15-16 age group.

In fact, Diehl’s time tonight is faster than the 17-18 NAG record, which Ryan Murphy set at 53.38 back in 2013.

Diehl has taken 1.46 seconds off his personal best so far this season. He’s now the 14th-fastest performer in US history. His swim tonight moved him out of a tie for 16th with Michael Andrew, and moved him ahead of Ryan Lochte and Coleman Stewart, both of whom have bests of 53.37.

This morning, Diehl zig-zagged down the lane a lot. Tonight, he seemed to fix that to some extent, but hugged the lane line quite a bit. The meet is being held in an outdoor pool, and it seems that Diehl might be in sub-53 shape right now if he was swimming indoors where there were visual cues to help.

However, he may get two more chances to swim the 100 back this meet. He could lead off the mixed medley relay tonight (which we think could count as a NAG), and he should leadoff the men’s medley relay on Saturday, the final day of the meet.

It was a 1-2 finish for the USA, as Josh Zuchowski took 2nd in 54.51. The 18 year-old Zuchowski, who’s heading to Stanford to begin his college career this fall, came into today with a lifetime best of 55.18. He improved to 54.70 in prelims, behind shaving another 0.19s off of his best time this evening.

Diehl will be returning to his home state of Maryland after this meet, where he is a rising high school junior and swims club for the YMCA of Cumberland.