2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
The second stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup is underway. This time we’re in Toronto, and due to that, we’ve gained a number of western hemisphere swimmers who weren’t at the first stop in Berlin.
The women’s 400 free is a great example, where in addition to Siobhan Haughey and Hali Flickinger, who were at the first stop, Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh are racing this time. Ledecky is, of course, a legendary distance swimmer, while McIntosh, who is just 16, is one of the rising superstars in women’s swimming. This race just got far more interesting, as China’s Li Bingjie just shattered the World Record with a 3:51.30. McIntosh is still a junior, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that World Junior Record as well.
The men’s 400 free isn’t quite as deep as it was in Berlin, though we still have Danas Rapsys and Matt Sates competing. Denmark’s Luc Kroon is an SCM speedster who will be in the mix, and American Kieran Smith joins the fray as well.
The women’s 50 back field stays almost the same as it was in Berlin, except we’ve now added World Record holder Maggie MacNeil into the mix. MacNeil currently trains at Louisiana State University in the US. While we may not see a World Record, the World Cup Record stands at 25.81, and it seems possible that mark could go down.
After a great showing in Berlin, Chad le Clos is back in action in Toronto. The 30-year-old comes in as the top seed in the men’s 100 fly today.
Some of the United States’ top women’s breaststrokers are in Toronto as well. Lilly King, Annie Lazor, and Lydia Jacoby are all slated to compete in the 200 breast this morning. Germany’s Anna Elendt, who swims collegiately for the University of Texas, is in the 200 breast as well.
Women’s 400 free – HEATS
- World Record: 3:51.30, Li Bingjie (CHN) – 2022
- World Junior Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018
- World Cup Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 400 free – HEATS
- World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012
- World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Women’s 50 back – HEATS
- World Record: 25.27, Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 26.13, Olivia Smoliga (USA) – 2012
- World Cup Record: 25.81, Kira Toussaint (NED) – 2021
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 200 back – HEATS
- World Record: 1:45.63, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2015
- World Junior Record: 1:48.02, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 1:46.11, Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 2009
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Women’s 200 fly – HEATS
- World Record: 1:59.61, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014
- World Junior Record: 2:02.96, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 2:00.78, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 100 fly – HEATS
- World Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020
- World Junior Record: 49.53, Li Zhuhao (CHN) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 48.48, Evgenii Korotyshkin (RUS) – 2009
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Women’s 200 breast – HEATS
- World Record: 2:14.57, Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2009
- World Junior Record: 2:16.88, Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 2:15.42, Leisel Jones (AUS) – 2009
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 100 breast – HEATS
- World Record: 55.28, Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 56.66, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 55.61, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 2009
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Women’s 50 free – HEATS
- World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017
- World Junior Record: 23.69, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020
- World Cup Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 50 free – HEATS
- World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020
- World Junior Record: 20.98, Kenzo Simons (NED) – 2019
- World Cup Record: 20.48, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Women’s 100 IM – HEATS
- World Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017
- World Junior Record: 57.59, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020
- World Cup Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 100 IM – HEATS
- World Record: 49.28, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020
- World Junior Record: 50.63, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018
- World Cup Record: 50.26, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018
Top 8 Qualifiers: