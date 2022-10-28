2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Day One Prelims Heat Sheet

The second stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup is underway. This time we’re in Toronto, and due to that, we’ve gained a number of western hemisphere swimmers who weren’t at the first stop in Berlin.

The women’s 400 free is a great example, where in addition to Siobhan Haughey and Hali Flickinger, who were at the first stop, Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh are racing this time. Ledecky is, of course, a legendary distance swimmer, while McIntosh, who is just 16, is one of the rising superstars in women’s swimming. This race just got far more interesting, as China’s Li Bingjie just shattered the World Record with a 3:51.30. McIntosh is still a junior, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that World Junior Record as well.

The men’s 400 free isn’t quite as deep as it was in Berlin, though we still have Danas Rapsys and Matt Sates competing. Denmark’s Luc Kroon is an SCM speedster who will be in the mix, and American Kieran Smith joins the fray as well.

The women’s 50 back field stays almost the same as it was in Berlin, except we’ve now added World Record holder Maggie MacNeil into the mix. MacNeil currently trains at Louisiana State University in the US. While we may not see a World Record, the World Cup Record stands at 25.81, and it seems possible that mark could go down.

After a great showing in Berlin, Chad le Clos is back in action in Toronto. The 30-year-old comes in as the top seed in the men’s 100 fly today.

Some of the United States’ top women’s breaststrokers are in Toronto as well. Lilly King, Annie Lazor, and Lydia Jacoby are all slated to compete in the 200 breast this morning. Germany’s Anna Elendt, who swims collegiately for the University of Texas, is in the 200 breast as well.

Women’s 400 free – HEATS

World Record: 3:51.30, Li Bingjie (CHN) – 2022

World Junior Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

World Cup Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

Men’s 400 free – HEATS

World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012

World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

Women’s 50 back – HEATS

World Record: 25.27, Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 2021

World Junior Record: 26.13, Olivia Smoliga (USA) – 2012

World Cup Record: 25.81, Kira Toussaint (NED) – 2021

Men’s 200 back – HEATS

World Record: 1:45.63, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2015

World Junior Record: 1:48.02, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017

World Cup Record: 1:46.11, Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 2009

Women’s 200 fly – HEATS

World Record: 1:59.61, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014

World Junior Record: 2:02.96, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2017

World Cup Record: 2:00.78, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009

Men’s 100 fly – HEATS

World Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 49.53, Li Zhuhao (CHN) – 2017

World Cup Record: 48.48, Evgenii Korotyshkin (RUS) – 2009

Women’s 200 breast – HEATS

World Record: 2:14.57, Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2009

World Junior Record: 2:16.88, Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2021

World Cup Record: 2:15.42, Leisel Jones (AUS) – 2009

Men’s 100 breast – HEATS

World Record: 55.28, Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 2021

World Junior Record: 56.66, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 55.61, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 2009

Women’s 50 free – HEATS

World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

World Junior Record: 23.69, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020

World Cup Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

Men’s 50 free – HEATS

World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 20.98, Kenzo Simons (NED) – 2019

World Cup Record: 20.48, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018

Women’s 100 IM – HEATS

World Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017

World Junior Record: 57.59, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020

World Cup Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017

Men’s 100 IM – HEATS

World Record: 49.28, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 50.63, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018

World Cup Record: 50.26, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018

