2022 European Championships: Day 6 Prelims Scratch Report/Preview

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 6 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Day 6 Prelims Events:

Men’s 50 Free

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 100 Back

Women’s 50 Breast

Men’s 200 IM

Mixed 4×200 Free Relay

Scratch Report:

There were minimal scratches in the top 20 seeds for today’s prelims events.

Men’s 50 free

No scratches in the top 20 seeds

Women’s 200 fly

Claudia Hufnagl (AUT) – #14 seed

Men’s 100 Back

No scratches in the top 20

Women’s 50 Breast

Eneli Jefimova (EST) – #4 seed

Fleur Vermeiren (BEL) – #10 seed

Men’s 200 IM

Frantisek Jablcnik (SVK) – #20 seed

Session Preview:

Exciting races are on the way in this morning’s prelims session. Notably, 17-year-old Romanian freestyle star David Popovici is not entered the men’s 50 free. Even though he’s the World Record holder in the 100 free, Popovici isn’t a drop-dead sprinter in the first place, but he’s on an absolute tear at these Championships, and probably could have done some damage in the 50. Great Britain’s Ben Proud enters as the top seed, followed closely by France’s Maxime Grousset and Netherlands’ Thom de Boer. Grousset in particular has been racing well this week.

Great Britain’s Laura Stephens comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 fly this morning, with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Lana Pudar closely behind. After her Bronze medal and national record performance in the 100 fly final last night, Pudar comes into this race with a lot of momentum. Keep an eye on European Record holder Katinka Hosszu as well. Hosszu is set to race in final of the 200 IM on night 6, and at least coming into today’s session, is set to race the 200 fly as well. Hosszu will be pushed by her Hungarian teammates to qualify for semifinals in the 200 fly this morning.

100 back World Record holder Thomas Ceccon is set to race in the men’s 100 back this morning, where he is heavily favored. After breaking the World Record at the World Championships 2 months ago, Ceccon has been racing very well at these Championships. He’s fresh off a new lifetime best in the 50 back last night, so another WR isn’t out of the question at this meet for Ceccon.

Italian breaststrokers have been dominant at these Championships. After winning Gold in the women’s 100 breast a few days ago, Benedetta Pilato will look to double up on titles in the women’s 50 breast. She’ll be pushed hard by Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte, who also has incredible speed.

Jeremy Desplanches, Tom Dean, and Hubert Kos all enter the men’s 200 IM with 1:56s today. A favorite is hard to pick here, but Kos has swum well this week.