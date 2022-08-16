Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Will Glass Replaces Brice Barrieault on World Junior Open Water Champs Roster

Comments: 3
by Riley Overend 3

August 15th, 2022 National, News, Open Water

USA Swimming tweaked its original roster for the upcoming 2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships set for September 1-4 in Beau Vallon, Seychelles. 

NOVA of Virginia swimmer Will Glass will now represent the U.S. in the 10K instead of Brice Barrieault, who declined his spot due to a commitment at Army West Point. Barrieault, who competes at the club level for Sandpipers of Nevada, had earned his selection to the squad thanks to a 2:16:10 at the U.S. Open Water Nationals in April. Glass, a William & Mary commit, finished two places behind in 2:18:31.

The events at World Juniors are broken down into age categories, with 18- and 19-year-old athletes racing the 10K, 16- and 17-year-olds competing in the 7.5K, and the 14- and 15-year-olds taking on the 5K.

At the 2018 championships in Eilat, Israel, the U.S. team took home three medals — two gold and one bronze. Mariah Denigan (10K) is the lone swimmer on this year’s roster who also competed four years ago.

U.S. Roster for the World Junior Open Water Championships

Boys’ Team

Name Event Hometown Club
Alex Ayers 7.5K Charlotte, N.C. SwimMAC Carolina
Joshua Brown 10K Winter Park, Fla. Highlander Aquatic Club
Luke Ellis 7.5K Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada
Will Glass 10K Midlothian, Va. NOVA of Virginia
Samuel Marsteiner 5K Raleigh, N.C. New Wave Swim Team
Nathan Szobota 5K Richmond, Va. NOVA of Virginia 

Girls’ Team

Name Event Hometown Club
Mariah Denigan 10K Walton, Ky. Indiana University
Katie Grimes 7.5K Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada
Abigail Miller 5K Mason, Ohio Mission Viejo Nadadores
Summer Smith 10K Agawam, Mass. University of Tennessee
Claire Stuhlmacher 7.5K Valrico, Fla. Fast Lane Aquatics
Claire Weinstein 5K Port Jefferson, N.Y. Sandpipers of Nevada

 

3
Thomas farney
1 hour ago

GOOOO WILLLLL

0
0
Thomas farney
1 hour ago

Common will glass W

0
0
William glass fan
1 hour ago

LETS GO WILL!!!

0
0
