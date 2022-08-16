Will Glass Replaces Brice Barrieault on World Junior Open Water Champs Roster

USA Swimming tweaked its original roster for the upcoming 2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships set for September 1-4 in Beau Vallon, Seychelles.
NOVA of Virginia swimmer Will Glass will now represent the U.S. in the 10K instead of Brice Barrieault, who declined his spot due to a commitment at Army West Point. Barrieault, who competes at the club level for Sandpipers of Nevada, had earned his selection to the squad thanks to a 2:16:10 at the U.S. Open Water Nationals in April. Glass, a William & Mary commit, finished two places behind in 2:18:31.
The events at World Juniors are broken down into age categories, with 18- and 19-year-old athletes racing the 10K, 16- and 17-year-olds competing in the 7.5K, and the 14- and 15-year-olds taking on the 5K.
At the 2018 championships in Eilat, Israel, the U.S. team took home three medals — two gold and one bronze. Mariah Denigan (10K) is the lone swimmer on this year’s roster who also competed four years ago.
U.S. Roster for the World Junior Open Water Championships
Boys’ Team
|Name
|Event
|Hometown
|Club
|Alex Ayers
|7.5K
|Charlotte, N.C.
|SwimMAC Carolina
|Joshua Brown
|10K
|Winter Park, Fla.
|Highlander Aquatic Club
|Luke Ellis
|7.5K
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Will Glass
|10K
|Midlothian, Va.
|NOVA of Virginia
|Samuel Marsteiner
|5K
|Raleigh, N.C.
|New Wave Swim Team
|Nathan Szobota
|5K
|Richmond, Va.
|NOVA of Virginia
Girls’ Team
|Name
|Event
|Hometown
|Club
|Mariah Denigan
|10K
|Walton, Ky.
|Indiana University
|Katie Grimes
|7.5K
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Abigail Miller
|5K
|Mason, Ohio
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Summer Smith
|10K
|Agawam, Mass.
|University of Tennessee
|Claire Stuhlmacher
|7.5K
|Valrico, Fla.
|Fast Lane Aquatics
|Claire Weinstein
|5K
|Port Jefferson, N.Y.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
GOOOO WILLLLL
Common will glass W
LETS GO WILL!!!