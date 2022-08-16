Will Glass Replaces Brice Barrieault on World Junior Open Water Champs Roster

USA Swimming tweaked its original roster for the upcoming 2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships set for September 1-4 in Beau Vallon, Seychelles.

NOVA of Virginia swimmer Will Glass will now represent the U.S. in the 10K instead of Brice Barrieault, who declined his spot due to a commitment at Army West Point. Barrieault, who competes at the club level for Sandpipers of Nevada, had earned his selection to the squad thanks to a 2:16:10 at the U.S. Open Water Nationals in April. Glass, a William & Mary commit, finished two places behind in 2:18:31.

The events at World Juniors are broken down into age categories, with 18- and 19-year-old athletes racing the 10K, 16- and 17-year-olds competing in the 7.5K, and the 14- and 15-year-olds taking on the 5K.

At the 2018 championships in Eilat, Israel, the U.S. team took home three medals — two gold and one bronze. Mariah Denigan (10K) is the lone swimmer on this year’s roster who also competed four years ago.

U.S. Roster for the World Junior Open Water Championships

Boys’ Team

Name Event Hometown Club Alex Ayers 7.5K Charlotte, N.C. SwimMAC Carolina Joshua Brown 10K Winter Park, Fla. Highlander Aquatic Club Luke Ellis 7.5K Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada Will Glass 10K Midlothian, Va. NOVA of Virginia Samuel Marsteiner 5K Raleigh, N.C. New Wave Swim Team Nathan Szobota 5K Richmond, Va. NOVA of Virginia

Girls’ Team